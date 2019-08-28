Black Tickle residents concerned about Kamutik W service after summer weather woes

Rough summer weather in parts of Labrador has made it difficult for the Kamutik W to dock in Cartwright and Black Tickle, raising concerns from residents about how the ferry will fare this autumn.

The ship has made just two trips to the south coast out of the planned four trips this summer. A cancelled trip this past weekend left a few families stuck and shelves empty at a local grocery store.

Brenda Dyson owns Dyson's Enterprises, one of two grocery stores in town. She says during the summer, business can get busy as she's supplying Black Tickle, Spotted Islands and Batteau. But the recently cancelled ferry trips have left her both short during the summer and worried about getting stock in the fall.

"I got to order freight that's gonna last eight months for the winter months because we don't get the ferry in the winter," Dyson said.

"I don't even know if we're going to get that in."

The ferry has been unable to dock at Black Tickle at some points this summer. (Submitted by Tara Keefe)

With empty freezers and no vegetables on the shelves Dyson, who has been working at the store for 10 years, says it's embarrassing not to have what her customers want.

"It's so stressful, it's embarrassing and it's hard because it's getting to the point where I don't want to be at it no more because every time you're ordering freight it feels like you're on the phone arguing and fighting trying to get ahold of someone," she said.

The only way you're going to see her in September, October and November is if you take a photo of her and put it on your wall. - Brenda Roberts

Brenda Roberts is one of the handfuls of people who are stuck in Black Tickle because they brought their vehicles along with them.

Roberts said that with the delay, she had to postpone her medical appointment on the island.

"That is a gorgeous boat, it's warm, it's comfortable, it's spacious, the staff are excellent — but you know what? It gets no points for reliability, and that's what counts."

Roberts is also concerned for when the Kamutik switches from a bi-weekly schedule to once a month in the fall.

"If she's so sensitive to wind velocity as she's supposed to be, then the only way you're going to see her in September, October and November is if you take a photo of her and put it on your wall," Roberts said.

Weather depending

Dennis White, vice-president of the Woodward Group of Companies, said two planes loaded with freight flew into Black Tickle on Tuesday.

"The Kamutik will go back to the south coast on Friday, leaving Goose, Cartwright and Black Tickle, and back to Cartwright, then back to Goose Bay," White said.

"Hopefully — you never know with the wind."

For her part, Dyson hopes something will be done to prevent the situation from happening again.

"It's pretty bad when you gotta get on the phone and argue with someone to get a mouthful to eat.… They're going to have to do something to fix it." she said.

