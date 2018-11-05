MHA reluctant to admit fuel shortage as Black Tickle residents face another cold winter

The community of Black Tickle, N.L., is continuing to struggle to maintain a constant supply of fuel for its residents and the community clinic.

"Last year we ended up running out of fuel and gas early in the winter.… I had family members in the community who were cold because they didn't have the fuel to heat their homes," said Black Tickle resident Laura Keefe, an employee at the clinic

Keefe added the fuel shortage even prevented locals from collecting wood for home heating because there isn't enough gas for vehicles.

The community is on the Island of Ponds, which is nestled off of the northeast coast of Labrador. According to a 2016 census report the town is home to 150 people.

Entire drums of fuel were sold on individually to the people of Black Tickle in the past. Keefe said if you were short on the price of the barrel some people wouldn't get any fuel at all. She said gasoline costs over $300, while home heating oil was over $200, plus shipping fees if customers looked to Cartwright for their fuel supply.

Keefe said generally people use one can of oil per day, nine of which fill a drum.

"We've been told that the clinic is not being supplied gas. We have to get it in on our own," Keefe said, adding Woodward's Oil filled the home heating oil for the clinic in October, but didn't supply the gasoline.

"So that affects the ambulance, the vehicle that we use to go to the airport to pick up mail. it affects our generator."

While Woodward's has stopped servicing the community, according to Keefe, the company has still been supplying the clinic, school, airport and hydroelectric station.

Challenges in Black Tickle

Lisa Dempster, MHA for Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair, said fuel supply is one of a long list of challenges to deal with in Black Tickle. According to Dempster, when government learned of Woodward's plan to exit the community in 2015 after 30 years of supplying gasoline and furnace oil, they immediately went to work on a plan to rectify the problem.

Dempster said the provincial government and service district worked closely with Woodward's in September to supply a fuel truck to the community, calculating roughly 100 barrels would be needed to serve the town.

The remote Labrador community of Black Tickle is accessible only by plane or ferry during the summer. (Facebook)

"That fuel got delivered on Thursday morning," Dempster said. "I got a message on Thursday morning saying yes the truck was in and every household got a couple of drums, but it's not going to be enough."

Dempster said she then worked immediately to provide a second truckload of fuel. The MHA didn't say when the second truckload would arrive.

"So there's a couple of things. We can't say there's a shortage of gasoline in the community right now because we just had 100 drums delivered," she said.

"What we're talking about is getting additional gasoline into the community so that the supply lasts longer, into the winter. Home heating fuel, that gets delivered every fall to isolated communities. It had already been delivered to Black Tickle."

