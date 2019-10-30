Black smoke plumes caused by fan problem at Holyrood generating station

Black soot and smoke spilled from a stack at the Holyrood thermal generating station Wednesday morning but NL Hydro says there is no risk to human health.

The plant experienced a problem with a fan on Unit 2, causing smoke to pour from a stack for a "short period of time," a Hydro spokesperson said.

The unit is offline but it is expected back within a day. The problem with the fan is not expected to be a serious issue, said Hydro.

"This type of incident is rare, and while some soot was released, it poses no health risks," the spokesperson said.

Having a unit offline will not affect customers, Hydro said, as there is "plenty of available generation to serve customers."

