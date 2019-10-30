Black smoke plumes caused by fan problem at Holyrood generating station
NL Hydro says Unit 2 is temporarily offline but should be back within a day.
NL Hydro says Unit 2 offline temporarily but should be back within a day
Black soot and smoke spilled from a stack at the Holyrood thermal generating station Wednesday morning but NL Hydro says there is no risk to human health.
The plant experienced a problem with a fan on Unit 2, causing smoke to pour from a stack for a "short period of time," a Hydro spokesperson said.
The unit is offline but it is expected back within a day. The problem with the fan is not expected to be a serious issue, said Hydro.
"This type of incident is rare, and while some soot was released, it poses no health risks," the spokesperson said.
Having a unit offline will not affect customers, Hydro said, as there is "plenty of available generation to serve customers."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.