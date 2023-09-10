'It's beautiful': St. John's Black-owned market helps small businesses share culture, creativity

Margaret Asuquo started a small jewelry and craft business called Marge’s Creations and Designs last year. She says it's amazing to have the opportunity to share and sell her work alongside other creators at the Black-owned vendor market in St. John's. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Margaret Asuquo says she's been creative her entire life, always picking up new hobbies that allow her to use her hands to create something beautiful.

Being able to sell her original work — including beaded bags, earrings and necklaces — alongside other Black artists and creators at a vendor market is nothing short of "amazing."

"It is like the biggest pat on the back," said Asuquo, who started a small jewlery and craft business called Marge's Creations and Designs last year.

"To kind of see it come to life and then hear people like kind of say, 'It's beautiful' and everything is like, oh my God, my heart is full. So, it's amazing."

The Black-owned vendor market celebrated its third anniversary Saturday on George Street in St. John's, an event that saw live music and performances, as well as Black vendors selling clothing, food and jewlery.

Nicole Obiodiaka is the organizer and founder of Centra, an organization that works to curate cultural experiences in the city, including the vendor market.

This year's market was the biggest yet and the first on George Street. Last year it was held at the St. John's Farmers' Market.

Obiodiaka hopes the market will continue to grow and expand in years to come.

Not only is the market a "beautiful" way for small businesses to showcase their talents and creativity, Obiodiaka said, but it's also a way for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to experience other cultures.

"So it can be through shopping, through dialogue, through the music, like, it's a whole multi-sensory experience to immerse yourself in our culture," she said. "So it's beautiful."

Margaret Ajayi is the owner of Meggs Cakes & Events, a baking and catering company in St. John's. She moved to the province around four years ago from Nigeria, and can't remember how many cakes she's baked and events she's catered since she arrived.

She said events like the vendor market help her introduce her talents to people who may want to try Nigerian-style cuisine and intricately decorated cakes — things she said are adored by many in the province already.

"People here, they always like to try new things, especially the food and the cake," said Ajayi, standing beside her two daughters, Abigael and Esther, who both vouch for their mom's baking skills.

"[Customers] always come back and give a good review that they love it."

Asuquo said the vendors have become a small family, always helping each other and dancing together to the music playing at the market. It's fun, she said, and a perfect way to share the joy with others.

"I think it's a chance for people to just step out of their comfort zones and, like, get the chance to experience something new," said Asuquo.

"It's nice to feel it in Newfoundland, because we don't get it enough, but having something big like this for African culture and Caribbean culture and just Black people in general is amazing. It feels so nice."

