Black-owned vendor event at St. John's Farmers' Market a success for organizers, sellers alike

The Black Student Association at Memorial University hosted a Black-owned vendor event at the St. John's Farmers' Market on Sunday.

The event, called the Conglomeration of Millennial Businesses, was the first of its kind in the province, according to the organizers.

With the market, the BSA aims to promote Black entrepreneurship in Newfoundland and Labrador, connect business owners and offer support and advice for the vendors.

About a dozen businesses set up tables at the Farmers Market and offered everything from jewellery to art to clothes.

Visitors and vendors weren't just offered shopping opportunities; the event also featured music, presentations and a fashion show.

Organizers and vendors alike emphasized that events like a Black-owned market give Black businesses a space to showcase their products, and help Black people feel represented in the province.

The BSA hopes to hold the event annually.

Check out the video above to see what organizers and vendors had to say about the event and the need for business support for Black entrepreneurs in Newfoundland and Labrador.

CBC

