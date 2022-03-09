Hair thee, hair thee: The feeling of finding Black hair products in Newfoundland

This is a First Person column by Xaiver Campbell, a writer living in St. John's. He was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, but considers Newfoundland and Labrador home after living here for over a decade. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

Actively choosing to do something that makes you feel good is amazing.

I love riding my bike — even in the winter, even in St. John's. Hair pinned back and head helmeted because brain damage is real and windswept hair is reserved for the movies.

For me, biking is equal parts fun, terrifying and fulfilling. Like getting a one-up on traffic, hills and doors as I zip through the city.

Dipping my hands into some dry ingredients and making people involuntarily squeal after eating my treats bring me tremendous joy.

The morning 50-metre swim at the pool gives me the time I need to think about my work and all that needs to be done. I have yet to find the perfect airtight swim cap, so I get added thinking time as I wash the chlorine out of my hair.

However, these are things I have the privilege of choosing to do as I can often switch biking for swimming and still be fulfilled in some way. In the summer I choose to do different things that I love and make me feel amazing.

I bump morning swims for pond dips but also add hiking the cliffsides of the East Coast Trail. And if you know me, you know I think nothing beats waking up unbothered in that camping frame of mind.

Certain things that people do, writes Campbell, compose their personality and make them feel amazing. For him, one of those things is doing his hair. (Munyaradzi Siyawamwaya/CBC)

Choices, choices, choices, and I am happy I have them.

There are things that make me feel amazing and are not a choice. Certain things are inalienable. They help make you a full person as much as choosing to do certain activities help compose your personality.

A thing that I must do and makes me feel amazing is doing my hair.

On another level, that others have now deemed that my hair is worthy of being done and supplying the people that look like me with the appropriate products we need feels beyond amazing. This recognition after years of being overlooked may be priceless.

My hair happens to be on the complex and forgotten end of the spectrum. The curls are tight. They are often sucked dry by chlorine and it is always knotty. I love my hair even when the wash days are arduous.

My hair, when I do get to do it, feels real good. It comes alive. I come alive and that feels incredible.

As it shrinks and settles into its fro, I don't have to worry about knots. Well, at least not for a week — then it's time to do it all again. But maybe this time I will choose to do a twist out, get it intricately canerowed or just do a wash and go.

The ability to pursue all these options, that freedom of expression as a Black man in North America is *chef's kiss.*

Curl creams and mousse

Like I said before, my hair has a lot of personality. With great personality there needs to be great care. When it is Saharan, it needs something with moisture. Some good slip that will help my coils and curls to relax and let my fingers get to work. For that wash and go to last more than a minute battling the Newfoundland humidity the hold from my gel or mousse needs to be a 10.

Curl creams for twist outs, yes, yes, yes. Access to these different types of products for my quirky hair becomes crucial.

However, society has often shown that when you are blessed with more differences than the major demographic in any way, your needs are often disregarded, unheard, ignored.

There are too many needs being ignored to count. My hair is complicated beyond the surface as well.

Campbell's hair — when he gets to do it — 'comes alive,' he writes. (Munyaradzi Siyawamwaya/CBC)

I grew up going to schools, basic all the way through to high school, that policed my hair. The rule books all preferred my hair to be no longer than an eighth of an inch for it to be considered presentable. I grew up in a nation riddled with societal norms that equated my blackness with inferiority subject to separate and unequal treatment. There was and continues to be hard work involved to free myself from those years of mental enslavement.

This freedom to grow my hair is exciting, but the ability to find the products to achieve all the looks I choose — that is beyond thrilling.

But I love my hair in all its shapes, forms and styles. It defies gravity as it pleases, and I love celebrating that. This freedom to grow my hair is exciting, but the ability to find the products to achieve all the looks I choose — that is beyond thrilling.

Now when I walk into a Shoppers Drug Mart and into the hair aisle, there are brands that cater to what my hair needs. Being seen like this feels important to me. The drugstore is a unifier; we all go there for various things beyond filling a prescription.

Early last summer, I went to Shoppers in Corner Brook one night for snacks and found myself in the hair aisle in hopes of lucking into some discount shampoo. After grabbing the bottles I needed, I was startled by the four rows of black hair products I had walked by. I visit Shoppers regularly, so I reasoned it must have been a Corner Brook thing.

Go figure

Without the added expense of shipping and import costs associated with these brands I was able to walk out of that Shoppers needing to buy a bag, frightened I would never see these products again.

After that trip, I went to my regular Shoppers to pick up a prescription. I browsed the hair aisle with my breath held. I had to gasp when I spotted, on the bottom two rows: twist out creams, braid oils and styling butters. The selection was not as varied as in Corner Brook, but someone in corporate had seen the numbers and decided to let the products represent the diversity in the population.

This should be noted because two aisles over in makeup the same claim cannot be made, and Shoppers and Dominion are not to be considered one and the same on this matter either.

I have lived in St. John's for 13 years now, and I was not the first Black person to decide to make this place my home. That being said, I also didn't spend the past 12 years with my hair in a mess. Toya International was thankfully always close to my house and they always carried what my hair needed. Buying in bulk during Black Friday sales was also clutch. If all else failed, a schlep to Sally Beauty would suffice.

Being able to get the products he needs from a regular drugstore, not a specialty store, is an amazing experience, writes Campbell. (Munyaradzi Siyawamwaya/CBC)

While these did the job, being able to just go to your local drugstore like everyone else, and not needing a specialty hair store to cater to you, is an amazing experience.

Now when I do my hair, there is an added, "Wow, others see me too." Not just the suits in their corporate offices, but also my neighbours, colleagues, friends. They get to see our hair products mixing with their hair products. A conversation on the bittersweet history of Black hair may ensure. They may or may not buy it, but it goes some way to normalize the fact that Black hair, white hair, it is all just hair.

We all grow it.

We're all just people.

So washday drama can bring it because the zhuzhing has begun before I've even stepped into the shower.

Either way, it's time to do my hair, and that feels amazing.

