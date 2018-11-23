Bright deals on Black Friday bring early-morning shoppers to N.L. stores

It was hard to get people in the lineup outside Best Buy on Stavanger Drive in St. John's to talk about what they hoped to purchase during the day's Black Friday sales.

And it's not because it was 5:30 a.m. and they were still waking up.

“I can’t wait to sleep,” says smiling man with massive TV <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackFriday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackFriday</a> —@arianakelland

Many of the hundreds of people out in the sharp cold and the early-morning hours were hoping to catch a sweet deal on Christmas gifts, and they didn't want to spoil any surprises.

Black Friday is the day after American Thanksgiving. The day-long sales began as a shopping tradition in the U.S., but stores in Canada have picked up the practice.

That crowd of 100 has likely doubled <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/xzpyd9vT5e">pic.twitter.com/xzpyd9vT5e</a> —@arianakelland

Amy Sullivan was in the lineup outside Best Buy at 4:50 a.m.

"I always make the lineups every year to get the sales," she said.

Amy Sullivan was in the lineup at 4:50 a.m. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

She lines up for gifts for her son, and with his birthday falling on Dec. 1, she gets to save on gifts for two special days.

"He gets excited and to be able to stay home and see what I bring him."

There are Black Friday deals to be had at stores across the province all day.

