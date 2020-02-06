Black Duck Cove shrimp plant will not be rebuilt, owners decide

The fish plant in Black Duck Cove will not be rebuilt after a fire last May ripped through the facility, destroying the business in under two hours.

After six months of assessment by owners Gulf Shrimp Limited, in conjunction with declining shrimp quotas, the closure of other shrimp plants and the outlook from recent biological reports, the company said in a news release that the facility is inadequate and at a level that will not allow for successful reinvestment.

Gabe Gregory is an independent director for the company. Gregory said shrimp numbers over the last several years have declined by 80 per cent.

"There are still four or five plants active in the province, and between all producers we're competing over a very small resource," he said.

"For each of the operations today there's just not enough resource to sustain the dramatic overcapacity that we have in the province on shrimp processing."

Shrimp populations and their quotas are down, making Gulf Shrimp Limited decide not to rebuild the Black Duck Cove processing plant. (CBC)

Three out of the remaining shrimp processing plants in Newfoundland are located on the Northern Peninsula alone. Black Duck Cove made for a fourth.

Gregory estimates that there's only enough shrimp left in Newfoundland waters to sustain the operation of two processing plants. There are six in total remaining in operation today.

Previous to the fire, the Black Duck Cove plant was a lifeline for jobs in the community and surrounding area for the better part of two decades, according to Gregory.

To rebuild the plant would cost in the neighbourhood of $15-20 million Gregory estimates. At the time of the fire there were about 75-80 employees, down from 120-130 people.

However, in the last year or two before the fire, Gregory said the employment at the plant was on the decline.

"We were able to manage to continue to operate the plant, but at more challenging levels of employment," he said.

Now that the future of the plant is decided, the owners have explained their rationale behind deciding not to rebuild to its employees. The company is encouraging the plant's former staff to search for work elsewhere within its operations across Newfoundland, "all of which have multiple employment opportunities for the 2020 season."

