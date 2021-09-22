Herstory: Barbara Walsh talks Black-centric programming in N.L.

In the second episode of Herstory: Inspiring Black Women in N.L., Nicole Obiodiaka, the president of Memorial University's Black Student Association, chats with Barbara Walsh, the head of the advisor for Black-centric programming at the Association For New Canadians.

The interview is part of a new five-part series hosted by Obiodiaka.

Each week she chats with one of the province's most influential Black women about how they're making an impact and the experiences that have helped shape who they are.

