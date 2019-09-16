Spate of black bear sightings in Corner Brook area

People in Corner Brook are advised to keep an eye out for black bears, after multiple sightings in the last couple of weeks.

The latest sighting of a bear happened around noon Sunday, in the Fillatre Avenue area.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it contacted the Department of Wildlife about the sighting.

Last week, another sighting was reported to police, this time of a bear in the Massey Drive area, just off the highway.

Wildlife officials set up traps in the area, the RNC said, but no bears were caught.

An earlier sighting of a bear happened a couple weeks ago in the Wheeler's Road area.

No injuries have been reported, and the RNC said there have been no reports of property damage due to bears.

