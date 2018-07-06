Beware of black bear near Ferryland, warns East Coast Trail Association

Multiple sightings of a black bear on the East Coast Trail near Ferryland have prompted a warning from the East Coast Trail Association.

"Bear tracks were identified on the trail in the area of Mudder Wet Path [in the area of Aquaforte] on Tuesday, July 3," reads a posting on the group's website and Facebook page that has been shared 400 times.

Aquaforte is part of the Irish Loop on the Avalon Peninsula's southern shore.

The association is asking anyone who sees a black bear to call the province's wildlife division at (709) 637-2025.

Don't play dead

Hikers are reminded to be alert, and look for bear tracks or claw marks on trees.

Call or yell out as you walk, and put a bell on your dog if they're accompanying you on the hike.

If a bear approaches you, don't play dead, says the association. Instead, fight back and make a lot of noise.

Avoid eye contact and back away slowly and if the animal follows you, drop something to distract it, but not food.

