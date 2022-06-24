'Everything was on fire': Driver details aftermath of fatal collision near Bishop's Falls

A driver who witnessed the aftermath of a deadly collision between two tractor-trailers near Bishop's Falls is sharing details from the scene of the fiery crash.

Kristianna Forster, visiting Newfoundland and Labrador from Ontario, drove through the area just before the crash happened on Wednesday night.

After making a stop in Grand Falls-Windsor at around 8:30 p.m., she returned to the Trans-Canada Highway to see a number of cars on the side of the road — and a fireball in the middle of the highway.

"You see black smoke in the air as you're driving up, and then you see everything on fire," Forster said Friday. "It was within 15 minutes of when I had passed there originally, so it was quite a shock to come back to that."

Forster and other drivers, some of whom ventured near the wreckage to see if there were any survivors, stayed on the scene for around 15 minutes, she said. Both drivers died in the crash, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

She said the road was covered with debris following the crash and both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

"I kind of did a U-turn just in case something exploded.… Everything was on fire," Forster said. "There was a lot of hissing and a lot of explosions. I didn't know how big it was going to get."

Parts of the Trans-Canada Highway between exits 21 and 22 near Bishop's Falls remain closed Friday afternoon, with police saying the road could remain closed for days as cleanup continues.