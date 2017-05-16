Driver ejected from vehicle in crash in Bishop's Cove

The driver of a vehicle who was ejected after a crash in the community of Bishop's Cove is in hospital in critical condition, RCMP say.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Bay Roberts detachment got a call about a single-vehicle collision.

The vehicle left the road and flipped, RCMP say, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The 26-year-old man is in critical condition and has been transported to hospital in St. John's, police said.

Collision analysts are still investigating the cause of the crash.

In their release Monday, the RCMP remind drivers of the importance of wearing seatbelts while on the road.

