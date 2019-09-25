Shuttered Bishops College will reopen as retirement home in St. John's
Something similar may be in the works for Booth Memorial, another closed high school nearby
A different kind of senior will be walking the halls at Bishops College next year.
Fort Amherst Properties, previously Pennecon Realty, is converting the former St. John's high school on Pennywell Road into a retirement complex expected to open late fall 2020.
The company purchased three shuttered schools from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School district last year — Macpherson Elementary, Bishops College and Booth Memorial High School — for more than $3 million total.
The plan for Bishops is an 82-unit personal care home with a capacity of 100 residents, 19 independent living apartments and a drop-in day service that will be open to the public.
Bishops Day Club
Bishops Day Club, the drop-in service, will be located in the former gymnasium. It will house an outpatient gerontology clinic, recreational and socialization spaces, and a place for people with cognitive issues. Eighty people can attend at once.
"There's no private day club like this in the city currently," said Mike Powell, Fort Amherst Properties's vice president of health services.
"There are a lot of folks who have a need for health-care services or just want a place to go and hang out during the days in a structured environment with activities and meals and health-care oversight," he said.
The drop-in facility will be available weekdays. Powell said it would be an option for people who don't want to live in a facility but may need some care, or someone with an at-home caregiver who may want some reprieve.
Fort Amherst would not disclose any prices for the Bishops project.
The Suites at Bishops
The independent living apartments, called the Suites at Bishops, are open to individuals and couples.
Apartment residents can add on packages like home care, housekeeping and meals.
Developers see the apartments as an option to help keep couples with varying needs together.
Instead of having to put one partner into care, for instance, the couple could move in together. The partner who's aging faster could attend drop-in day programming Monday to Friday, and have home care services added on at night, if the other partner needed caregiving help, Powell said.
He said this option could accommodate patients with higher level care needs than what's accepted at personal care homes.
Bishops Gardens Personal Care Home
Bishops Gardens Care Home will be a separate, contained business catering to patients with level one and two care needs, and depending on approval, possibly patients with enhanced care needs.
Classrooms in the centre section of the building are being converted into roughly two units each that range in size from 350 to 500 square feet.
There will be a secure, locked unit for residents with dementia and different services like a salon and pub on site.
Personal care home patients will not attend Bishops Day Club.
"We're not prepared to release any pricing today," Powell said Wednesday. "However, what we can tell you is that we did study the market, of course, and we're going to price very much in the middle of the market. So this will not be the most expensive facility in the neighbourhood, it won't even be close."
Other former schools
Fort Amherst bought Bishops College and Booth Memorial High School for roughly $1.2 million each.
Construction workers could be seen inside Booth on Wednesday, but the company would not definitively say what its plans were for that former school.
"Booth is contiguous with Bishops. It is next door," Powell said. "If Bishops is as successful as we expect it to be, then there could be some complimentary uses of Booth next door."
Macpherson Elementary was purchased for $895,600. Fort Amherst intends to turn it into a health hub for different health-care providers by summer 2020.
