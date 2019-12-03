Parent frustration grows as Bishop Feild delays reopening yet again — until new school year

Students displaced from Bishop Feild Elementary in St. John's for more than two years are going to have to wait until at least September before returning, with the school district announcing another delay.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said the "water infiltration issue" discovered under the gym floor in December is still not fixed.

"It is clear that the move back to Bishop Feild will not occur in this school year, and we are focused on a September 2020 reopening," says the letter.

The school closed for repairs in 2017 after concrete fell from the gymnasium ceiling. From there it has been setback after setback, with the target date for students — who are attending classes at the former School for the Deaf — to return to the 90-year-old building pushed back again and again.

In early 2019, the planned date was January 2020. Then, in early December, when the new problem under the gym floor was discovered, the date was pushed to April.

Parents are growing increasingly frustrated not just with the delays themselves but with what one says is a lack of communication from government and the school district.

'It's really about the incompetence'

Jennifer Binetti, who has two children enrolled at Bishop Feild, said parents aren't getting the information they need.

"It's really about the incompetence of everybody involved in communicating this to us, and how we're treated as students, teachers, administration and a community," said Binetti.

In a statement to CBC on Wednesday, a district spokesperson for the NLESD said, "The district has been providing routine and regular updates to the Bishop Feild school community as new information has been shared with us."

The English School District says students will not return until at least September. (Twitter @BishopFeild)

The district said Tuesday that the original scope of the project is nearly done, and the cause of the water problem is "likely inadequate drainage at the foundation level" of the gym.

"However, given the time of year, and conditions at the site, it is not practical to undertake mass excavation to fully investigate this probability and undertake necessary repairs," the NLESD statement reads.

The amount of snow on the ground has slowed down the work needed to figure out the exact location of the leak and fix it, according to the Department of Transportation and Works.

"We understand the parents' frustration. However, opening the school at a later date allows for students and staff to return to a safe environment once all construction work has been completed," reads an emailed statement from the department to CBC News.

In the system

Binetti said students are spending up to an hour on buses each morning and then again in the afternoon.

"At this point it's almost not about the building anymore.… You've displaced the school community for over two years and you don't seem to have the urgency to really address the issues and the flow-on effect that this has had on the downtown core community for this amount of time" she said.

The school has been closed to students since concrete fell from the gymnasium ceiling in October 2017. (Ken Morrissey/submitted)

Binetti's daughter will not be returning to Bishop Feild, as she's moving on to junior high next year, but her son still has two years left at the school.

"At this point many people are just exhausted with what's going on, and they kind of lost the fight," said Binetti.

"Certainty is a very important part of people's lives, and when you don't have that people get anxious, they get frustrated, they get mad and this is where we are. They've given us no certainty."

