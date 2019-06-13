At Bishop Feild Elementary, there's no age limit on acceptance

Students parade around the building at Bishop Feild Elementary Thursday. Teachers at the school believe there's no age limit on acceptance. (Allan Bradbury/CBC)

The air was filled with bubbles and chants as teachers, students and even some parents marched around Bishop Feild Elementary in St. John's Thursday.

Wearing vibrant outfits and waving rainbow flags, kids and teachers alike said they want everyone to know that the school accepts LGBT+ families.

Bishop Feild teacher Michelle Reynolds says students have been learning about Pride Month since the beginning of June, but the idea for the parade itself was pitched by teacher Lori Williams.

"We're a very inclusive school and we love to celebrate everybody," said Reynolds.

Students wore their enthusiasm on their sleeves, telling CBC News all about what they'd learned.

"It's important for me because I think everyone who is LGBT+ should be celebrated and they shouldn't be scared to be in the community," said Grade 6 student Zoe Blair.

Grade 5 student Olivia Malone was happy to have the chance to get out and show her support.

"We want everybody to feel comfortable here," Olivia said. "It's about acceptance and equality and making sure everyone has a say."

Olivia Malone is a Grade 5 student at Bishop Feild Elementary. She says she wants everyone to feel comfortable at school. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Parents appreciate recognition

Susan Green has two children in Grade 3 at the school. "Our children have two moms, so for us it's really meaningful to come out and support this kind of event," she said.

She says their family dynamic is not typically represented in children's movies or TV shows, so it's encouraging to see them recognized at Bishop Feild.

The school administrators and teachers "actually celebrate families like ours and they celebrate all kinds of diversity," she said.

No age limit

Reynolds said introducing a Pride event at an elementary school didn't strike her as unusual.

"I don't think you can put an age limit on this," she said. "There's nothing shocking, there's nothing taboo. This is life, we're human beings."

Learning to accept various differences in human identity will serve her students later in life, she said.

"If they're not directly involved [with the LGBT+ community], we want our student body, our future leaders, to be allies to the community," she said.

"We want them to celebrate and value all human beings."

