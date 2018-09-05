Roof drain floods Bishop Feild Elementary gym, still undergoing repairs

Bishop Feild Elementary School has been deemed unsafe for occupancy. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

Nearly a year after concrete fell from the ceiling of Bishop Feild Elementary — prompting the relocation of students and faculty to the former School for the Deaf on Topsail Road — the building remains closed entering into the new school year.

In mid-August, an update released by the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District in mid-August noted a request for proposals has been issued for consultant services related to the rehabilitation design for the building in the downtown area of St. John's.

"Additionally, the first tender has been issued for the demolition of the remaining plaster ceilings, with a closing date scheduled for September 7, 2018," notes the update. "The closing dates for both projects may be subject to extension if changes or additions to the tender are necessary."

The update also revealed there was a leak that left the gymnasium floor covered with water, which could further push back the opening of the school to students and faculty.

"A roof drain separated during heavy rains on Wednesday evening (August 15) and covered the gym floor with water. The water has since been cleaned up and dehumidifiers are in place to take the excess moisture from the hardwood," the release reads.

"Gym floor refinishing, if required, will be added to the scope of repairs before the students return to the building."

Concrete fell from the ceiling of the gymnasium at Bishop Feild Elementary, prompting the relocation of all students and faculty to the former School for the Deaf in October 2017. (Ken Morrissey/submitted)

On top of the leak, and ongoing repairs to the school's roof, the district says there are trees on the property which will need to be removed to "facilitate the necessary repairs and to ensure there is no further damage to the school (e.g., root systems compromising the foundation)."

Bishop Feild students are returning to the former School for the Deaf, where they attended the previous school year after the partial roof collapse in the gymnasium, to begin the 2018-19 school year.

"As previously communicated, student transportation (busing) will continue to be provided," NLESD said in their project update release.

"The provincial government, through the Department of Transportation and Works, will continue to oversee the project, working in partnership with the district and any contractors engaged to complete the work. As the tender process unfolds, and work proceeds, the district remains committed to ensuring the school community is updated with the latest information."

