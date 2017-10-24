$3.6M contract awarded to fix Bishop Feild Elementary
St. John's school to be open by January 2020, if all goes according to schedule
A contract has been awarded for repairs at Bishop Feild Elementary in St. John's, a year and a half after the ceiling of the gymnasium collapsed and students were moved to a temporary school.
The provincial government has hired Eastern Contracting Ltd. to do the $3.6 million worth of repairs at the school.
That work includes structural repairs, new ceilings, LED lighting, a new alternate exit from the gym, demolition of an abandoned boiler room and chimney, and repairs and improvements to the exterior brick, stone, foundations and buttresses.
In a press release, the province said it expects the work to be done by December 2019, meaning staff and students will be back at Bishop Feild by January 2020, if the work goes according to plan.
Structural assessment work, ceiling demolition and design work for the rehabilitation has already happened, according to the release from Transportation and Works.
After sections of the gym's ceiling collapsed in October 2017, Bishop Feild students were relocated to the former School for the Deaf on Topsail Road.
Parents and students have been questioning whether they should expect the school to reopen by January 2020, and in February, a group of children and parents holding signs took their frustrations to Confederation Building.
At that time, the ceiling demolition work hadn't been finished, but the province says it is now done.
Bishop Feild is the oldest established school in St. John's, at 90 years old.
