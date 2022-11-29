Trans-Canada Highway near Birchy Narrows reopens one lane following 3-truck accident

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened one lane for traffic after being closed near Birchy Narrows due to a crash involving three transport trucks. (Andy Moss/Twitter)

The Trans-Canada Highway near Birchy Narrows on Newfoundland's west coast is now open to one lane of travel, following its closure early Tuesday morning due to a major accident.

Around 2:20 Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP said although a lane has been reopened, motorists can still expect delays and interruptions in traffic flow.

Deer Lake RCMP said in a media release at 8:30 a.m. the road was closed because of a crash involving three transport trucks, jackknifed across the road.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jolene Garland said Tuesday there were no serious injuries.

Traffic has been backed up since the morning as cleanup continues.

Roadways in the area, just west of Deer Lake, were reported to be slippery in the area Tuesday morning. The RCMP is asking travellers to avoid the area.

