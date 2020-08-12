You'll hear him before you see him: Meet Billy Bob, the chatty parrot of Quidi Vidi

If you're walking around Quidi Vidi Gut and hear someone calling out to you, but you look and there are no other people around you, chances are you're hearing Billy Bob the parrot.

Billy Bob is the beloved companion of Dave and Colleen Bursey, who got the double yellow-headed Amazon parrot in Texas in 1990.

On a nice day, they set Billy Bob out on their deck where he loves to get the attention of passersby.

"He'll mimic and he might say a bad word every now and then. And he whistles at the girls, the beautiful girls going by," Colleen Bursey said with a laugh. "The girls will look up and they're like, 'Who's whistling at me?'"

He's been out front of the Bursey home the last three years, she said, providing both confusion and entertainment.

And with Quidi Vidi being a popular spot for tourists and locals alike, Bursey said there's been no shortage of people for Billy Bob to chat with.

Hear a bit of Billy Bob: Gavin Simms speaks with Colleen and Dave Bursey about their pet parrot

He ain't no seagull... We check in on the talking bird who's turning heads down in Quidi Vidi Village. 5:20

"There's wedding parties even come by and he'll sing out at the bride and whistle at her and it's pretty cute. Everybody comes by and he talks to 'em, so I like putting him out here and people talk to him. The kids come by and kids are singing out," she said.

"And even my friends fish over here on the stages — they can hear him from over there because his voice carries so much. And they're singing out to him too."

Billy Bob has been with the Burseys for 30 years, but for a while lived with their children, said Dave Bursey.

"My daughters owned him and then three years ago they said, 'Dad, can you take Billy Bob back please?'" he said with a laugh.

'Lots of tourists love him'

For Dave, Billy Bob has been an entertaining companion, and the two hang out together all the time.

"I put him on my shoulder and we'll go have a shower."

But for Colleen, it took a bit more time — because Dave is clearly the bird's favourite.

We'll pass him on to the children then — I don't know how they feel about it. - Colleen Bursey

"I've grown to love him, but sometimes I'll say, 'Can we open the cage and see where he'll go?'… I tell him I'm gonna throw him in the oven, stuff him in," she said with a laugh.

"But he's fun."

Visitors might expect to hear the caws of gulls in the harbour, but Bursey said the chatter and banter of a saucy parrot adds a nice touch.

"He's a good pet and he's good entertainment down here.… Lots of tourists love him."

The average lifespan for a double yellow-headed Amazon parrot is 80 years, so the Burseys expect Billy Bob to long outlast them, going on to provide chatter and entertainment for their children.

"He's 30 now, and he'll live to be 80, so he'll outsee us, I think," said Colleen.

"We'll pass him on to the children then — I don't know how they feel about it."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador