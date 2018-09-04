Billy Ballard, the man who cleaned Grand Falls-Windsor, dies at 75

One of the most beloved and familiar figures in Grand Falls-Windsor's long history has passed away.

For decades, it was a familiar sight to see Billy Ballard pulling a cart loaded with recycling bags behind his bike up and down every street in town.

He started cleaning the streets even before people could return bottles and cans to a recycling depot.

"He just wanted to keep the town clean," said his youngest sister, Debbie Butler. "He used to be on his bike all the time, and the town seen him collecting bottles and that, so what they did was make up a cart for him."

Ballard was given the Mayor's Award by the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor in May for his dedication to the community over the course of his adult life.

Loved swimming and skating

Ballard was born in November 1942, the first of 11 kids in his family. His mother said he didn't get enough oxygen at birth, resulting in a mental disability he lived with throughout his life.

But his condition never slowed him down.

Ballard was a longtime Special Olympian and an avid swimmer — he could be found any given summer's day at Rushy Pond or Beothuk Park.

Ballard died at the age of 75, shortly after being given the Mayor's Award for his dedication to Grand Falls-Windsor. (Glen Fewer/Facebook)

He was also a fixture at general skating events, zipping around the ice as fast as he could muster, regardless of how many people were around.

"Everybody knew at the stadium, 'Look out, Billy's coming. You better move out of the way.'"

Ballard spent the month of August in hospital, suffering through a tough bout of pneumonia. He was unable to swallow, meaning he spent four weeks without solid food.

"He didn't want to give into it," his sister said. "You could tell he was a fighter."

Loved by family

Ballard's persona and good deeds went way beyond what the public saw from day to day, Butler said.

When one of their brothers had dreams of going to medical school and becoming a surgeon, Ballard went to work to pay for the tuition.

"We had 11 kids in our family and Billy cut wood — him and Dad — to put Tony through his first year of university."

One of Butler's earliest memories is when her big brother Billy — 15 years her senior — saved up all his money to buy her a rocking chair.

"What were the odds of someone doing that? He was amazing," she said. "Everybody loved him."

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor provided Ballard with a cart to collect garbage and recycling. Former mayor Wally Blackmore also gave him a bike. (Glen Fewer/Facebook)

