Labour leader Bill Parsons remembered as tireless force for workers' rights
Parsons passed away Saturday after bout with pancreatic cancer
Long-time labour activist and union leader Bill Parsons died Saturday, but not before penning a letter that described the forces of union activism throughout his 60-year career.
Parsons said he'd had time to reflect on his life after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
"I know I have always had a larger family than most," he wrote, "as I have always considered my sisters and brothers in the labour movement a part of my family."
Parsons recalled signing his first union card in Labrador City in 1959, leading him to a lifetime of petitioning and picketing on behalf of Newfoundland and Labrador workers.
Twenty years later, Parsons served on the Peoples' Commission on Unemployment, a project spearheaded by the N.L. Federation of Labour that committed the voices of workers to paper. The report took him to communities around the province, culminating in a book called Now That We've Burned Our Boats.
"It was a time when there was a whole lot of turmoil in the labour movement, and in the economy in general," remembered Mary Shortall, then a rookie activist who now fills Parsons' shoes as current president of the NLFL.
Passion for equality, safety
In the months following the report's publication, Parsons was voted into the NLFL presidential role. He made major strides for women's equality during his decade-long tenure, according to Shortall. "Prior to that, having women occupy executive council seats was unheard of," she said.
So Parsons designated a seat at that table — women only — in an attempt to break down the gender barrier. "He started that discussion," she said. "It was foresight, I think, on his part."
Parsons gained notoriety during a massive public sector strike in 1986, when government workers across Newfoundland defied a court order to return to their jobs. Two other labour leaders received jail time for ignoring the order, but Parsons himself was found not guilty.
He went on to represent workers in the construction, oil and communications industries before retiring in 2005, but continued to lobby for improved health and safety policy and workers' compensation until last year.
Shortall characterized Parsons as a steadfast diplomat, able to build relationships even with typical nemeses of labour activists.
"He had a rare combination of patience, experience and knowledge that allowed him to get inside the political structures of government," she said.
"You picture sometimes labour leaders beating their fists off the table, shouting and screaming ... but he was actually very gentle."
Parsons seemed to display some of those traits in his final words.
"I only hope that our world is a better place for everyone," he wrote, "and that I have played a small role in making that happen."
He passed away Saturday at Carbonear General Hospital.
With file from On the Go
