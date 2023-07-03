Bill Marshall, former MHA and Supreme Court judge, dead at 87

Former Progressive Conservative MHA and Supreme Court justice Bill Marshall is pictured here in December 1985. He died on Wednesday at 87. (CBC)

Former Newfoundland and Labrador politician and judge Bill Marshall has died at 87.

Marshall, one of the leading voices behind the Atlantic Accord, died suddenly at home Wednesday surrounded by loved ones.

"In Bill's case, his contributions were so significant that words fail me when I reflect upon their true importance," said David Brazil, interim leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, in a statement on Thursday.

Born in St. John's on Aug. 23, 1935, Marshall began his practicing law in 1958. He formed the law practice Marshall, White, Ottenheimer & Green.

Marshall's political career began in the late 1960s with his tenure as the eastern vice-president of the Progressive Conservative Party. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1970, as the MHA for St. John's East.

Bill Marshall, right, watches as former prime minister Brian Mulroney and former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Brian Peckford sign the Atlantic Accord at the Hotel Newfoundland in St. John's in 1985. Marshall and federal energy minister Pat Carney, left, were also signatories. (CBC)

During his early time in office, Marshall was known as an effective and vocal critic of then premier Joey Smallwood.

These criticisms culminated with an incident in the House of Assembly in 1971, when Marshall accused Smallwood's wife, Clara, of being a slum lord. In turn, Liberal MHA Bill Smallwood, the premier's son, punched Marshall in the face inside the House.

Both Marshall and Bill Smallwood were briefly suspended from the House and the incident played a role in Marshall convincing John Crosbie to leave the Liberal Party to become a Progressive Conservative, a choice that has been argued to have led to the downfall of the Smallwood administration in 1972.

Marshall remained in office and became a leading figure in Brian Peckford's administration, which formed in 1979.

Bill Marshall, right, is pictured here with Jean Chrétien in 1985. Marshall also had a contentious relationship with Chrétien, who had been the federal minister of energy in the years prior to the Mulroney administration. (CBC)

During that time, Marshall was the minister responsible for energy negotiations and played a critical role in negotiating the Atlantic Accord, an agreement between Canada and the Newfoundland and Labrador government laying out who manages the province's offshore oil and who gets to keep the money.

Marshall asserted the province's right to regulate the Hibernia oil field and Churchill Falls hydroelectric power.

The accord was signed in 1985 and Marshall's political career came to an end the following year.

"I am proud to have been in the same room as Bill, Mulroney, Crosbie, Peckford and Carney during the signing of the historic Atlantic Accord," said Brazil. "No other agreement has been as important to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador since Confederation with Canada."

In 1986, Marshall was appointed to the appeals division of the provincial Supreme Court, serving as a judge until 2003.

During that time, he headed a review of public prosecutions, following through on the Lamer Commission recommendation to eliminate the prosecutorial culture that had lead to wrongful convictions.

In his later years, Bill Marshall received an honorary doctorate degree from Queen’s College in 2015 and an honorary doctorate from Memorial University in October 2016. (Carnell's Funeral Home)

"Bill Marshall was instrumental in making the Atlantic Accord happen, and Newfoundlanders and Labradorians owe him their enduring gratitude for his pivotal role in that monumental achievement," said Tony Wakeham, PC MHA for Stephenville-Port au Port, in a statement Thursday.

Wakeham calls the Atlantic Accord "one of the most significant agreements in Newfoundland and Labrador's history — not only enriching our province but writing the template for shared jurisdiction over resources we brought into Confederation."

"Marshall is a shining example to all of us of the great difference a person can make when they step up to serve, to lead, to bring their best ideas to the table and then follow through to make them happen," he said.

In a post on the Carnell's Funeral Home website, Marshall's family said "he believed that there was no greater honour than serving the people of the province that he loved so deeply."

