Bill Luffman, the Singing Cobbler, dies at 84

Singer and entertainer Bill Luffman, known to many as the Singing Cobbler, has died at age 84.

Luffman's family told CBC News he died Saturday night in hospital in Carbonear.

Luffman could repair your shoes and sing you a song. (CBC)

Known for his songs like Light and Power B'ys, that told everyday stories of the people around him, Luffman also ran a shoe repair business in Harbour Grace, earning him his nickname.

Harbour Grace-Port de Grave MHA Pam Parsons says she remembers him being a prominent part of the community in Harbour Grace since she was a child, for his songs and his shoe repairs.

"When you say Harbour Grace, Bill Luffman is one of those names that come to mind … it was an honour to know him," she said.

Luffman's shoe repair shop was a prominent part of Harbour Grace, says Parsons. (CBC)

Parsons said presented Luffman with an certificate from the provincial government, recognizing his contributions to the culture of the area.

"He demonstrated a true passion for traditional Newfoundland [culture], Harbour Grace culture in particular with his songs," she said.

Luffman with Harbour Grace-Port de Grave MHA Pam Parsons, who recognized him for his dedication to his community and culture through song. (Pam Parsons/Submitted)

Parsons said she spoke with the Luffman family on Sunday and shared her condolences.

"They're very proud of their dad and how popular and loved he is by everyone."

Funeral arrangements are being made have not yet been announced.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.