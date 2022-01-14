Former cabinet minister, Dunville mayor Bill Hogan dead at 84

Longtime politician Bill Hogan died Wednesday at 84. Hogan was the mayor of both Dunville and Placentia and also an area MHA. (CBC)

Longtime Placentia, N.L.-area politician Bill Hogan died on Wednesday at 84 years old.

Hogan's career in politics began in the '60s. He served as mayor of Dunville for 20 years until 1989, when he was elected as Liberal MHA for the district of Placentia.

"If you talk to anybody in this community, they'd talk about the respect that they had for Mr. Hogan," Keith Pearson, current mayor of Placentia, told CBC News on Wednesday.

"He was a strong man. But you know what? He was straightforward. He was a colourful man. He got things done. He never sat idly by and waited for someone else to do something or wait for something to come to him."

Hogan would go on to be appointed as minister of municipal and provincial affairs by former premier Clyde Wells.

After his stint in the House of Assembly he moved back into municipal politics as mayor of Placentia in 1997 until 2001, and again in 2005 until 2014.

The current Liberal MHA for Placentia-St. Mary's, Sherry Gambin-Walsh, was born and raised in the community where Hogan was a political leader for 44 years and grew quite close to the outspoken politician.

"He was a mentor and a huge supporter. He was an advisor and most importantly he was a friend," Gambin-Walsh told CBC News.

"He absolutely loved politics. He truly did. Mr. Hogan, growing up in the Placentia area, he was a softball coach, the mayor and he was a family man."

Gambin-Walsh said she would often take Hogan's advice with her through her own career, saying he was a down-to-earth man who would always speak his mind.

"He was going to tell you what it was like, whether you wanted to hear that or not," Gambin-Walsh said.

In a media release Thursday, interim PC Leader David Brazil extended his condolences to Hogan's family.

"Bill Hogan served the people of Placentia and the surrounding region for decades with passion and integrity," said Brazil.

"The people of Newfoundland and Labrador are indebted to Mr. Hogan after 44 years of dedicated pubic service."

