Over 1,000 km and 10,000 pushups later, Bill Guiney completes walk for mental health

Bill Guiney, right, completed a walk across Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday in support of mental health initatives along with his wife, Susan. (CBC)

When Bill Guiney arrived in St. John's on Friday afternoon, he had walked more than 1,000 kilometres across Newfoundland, and although his journey is complete, he hopes the impact of his steps will be felt for much longer.

"It did more than I thought it was going to do," Bill said.

"The last couple of days have been overwhelming."

The walk started in Port aux Basques near the end of July with the goal of promoting mental health initiatives in the province. Bill and his wife Sue partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association on the walk, with the goal of completing 40 km — and 400 pushups — a day.

The end of the walk was celebrated, as people joined Guiney on a walk through the downtown pedestrian mall in St. John's, ending with a final set of pushups on Signal Hill.

"It's really overwhelming," Sue said.

"We've had so much support all across the island, and with all the hiccups that we had.… We had people helping in communities that we didn't even know."

Walkers joined the Guiney's on part of the final stretch at the downtown pedestrian mall on Water Street. (CBC)

With the walk completed, Paul Fifield of the Canadian Mental Health Association said he hopes the momentum from Bill's journey can continue, showing people that support is out there for people going through mental health struggles.

"Outside of the funds raised, the biggest piece would actually be the conversations that are started along the way," Fifield said.

"Getting people to open up, talk about their own stories, realizing that everybody is affected by mental health and letting them know that it's OK to talk."

The Guineys said they've already started thinking about a plan for next year, and are getting ready to return to some of the communities they visited on their journey.

"The feelings that people have now, that should continue on after we go home," Bill said.