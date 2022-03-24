A tribute to 'our teacher and tour guide': That time Pauline Thornhill came to our farm

Pauline Thornhill interviewed broadcaster-turned-farmer Bill Gregory for a 2020 episode of Land & Sea. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

With a smile on my face, I said to myself, "She finally pulled the plug." That was my reaction to hearing that Pauline Thornhill, the longtime host of the iconic Land & Sea, has decided to retire.

For almost 30 years, she has been the face of a show that regaled us with the story of "us." The show has taken us to every corner of Newfoundland and Labrador.

A generation has known no one else as host. She is like our Johnny Carson. She was, and still is, an incredible host, who could have easily gone on for another 250 episodes. In her heart, though, the time had come to put down the pen.

I called to pass on congratulations, and in typical Pauline style, she downplayed her role in what Land & Sea has become under her tutelage.

A dream job it is, an easy one it is not. You have to build a show. There are the hours researching, writing and editing in order to extract the necessary elements. Wrangling cats, at times, can be easier.

From wharfs to marshes, Pauline and company have walked countless miles, braving all kinds of weather. She has eaten all manner of game and fowl in camps and kitchens.

Having worked in the media, I had an inkling of what it takes to generate a product fit for broadcast, but Land & Sea is on a much different level. I have been one of the fortunate ones to peek behind the curtain.

The theme came right to my ears

It's August 2019. My phone rings. The voice on the other end says, "Hi, Bill, it's Pauline Thornhill from Land & Sea."

It was probably a second or so, but in my mind, it seemed like a gargantuan space of time. All I was hearing in my head was that familiar theme.

Gregory, left, stands with Thornhill and now retired audio specialist Bob Sharpe during a shoot at Haricot Farms. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

She heard about how I had changed careers from broadcasting to farming, and asked if I would be interested in being on the show. I thought they must have run out of story ideas.

Over the next few weeks, she would periodically check in, ask a few questions and flush out the logistics of the shoot. In one conversation she admitted, almost apologetically so, that she had never heard of me prior to this. Afraid to shatter the fragile ego of a (former) media person. She was one of the lucky ones.

For four days that October, with the weather some of the best the season had to offer, the show was recorded. She had her plan as to how she envisioned the episode, but like any professional, took a detour when an idea or a potential visual arose.

I have worked with, and encountered, many media personalities over the years, from all media lines. Some are true to themselves, while others are not what they appear to be.

Pauline is the genuine article. Her persona is disarming and comforting. The warm and kind person on air is the same off. She interacts with you like someone you have known for a lifetime, a friend.

Small crew, big impact

Between shooting, we talked about a wide array of topics. From her magnificent career to her plans for the future, retirement was mused. I said, go when you are ready, and only you will know that.

The episode aired in February 2020. A few weeks later, the arse dropped out of the world. It was one of the last new episodes for almost two years. I'm sure during that time, Pauline reflected on her career.

WATCH | See the full episode, Bill Gregory Off Air:

Now the reins of the show are being handed to Jane Adey. While talking with Pauline the other day, I said, "Jane must feel the same way you did when you took over from Bill Kelly."

But Jane is no rookie to the game. She will jump into the well-oiled machine, making it her own while respecting the tradition of the show that was built on the shoulders of giants. There is continuity.

As part of the Land & Sea documentary, Thornhill recorded Gregory selling sausages, meats and other products at the St. John's Farmers' Market. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

It can almost make you dizzy watching the credits roll on most shows. Land & Sea, however, is the little ship that does, with a handful of passionate people. The great eye of camera folks such as Ted Dillon. The show's longtime editor, Arlene Dillon, who has cut more tape than 3M. Then to tie it all together, the music of the great virtuoso Sandy Morris.

I have been a big proponent that this show should be a part of the curriculum in our schools.

It is a mirror, and a rear-view mirror, of who we are and were. A visual record of our history.

Some of the towns featured are gone, or at best, shadows of their former selves. Many of the traditions captured, no longer practised. Many of the people, no longer with us.

It is only fitting that Pauline's announcement came on St. Patrick's Day. We were lucky to have her as a teacher and tour guide.

We wish her the best.

Cue Sandy Morris.

Thornhill, who has been hosting Land & Sea for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador since 1993, will be retiring once the current season is completed. (CBC )

