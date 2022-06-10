Christopher Pratt was not just a painter. He was also our neighbour

Bill Gregory, left, and Christopher Pratt in June 2013, when Gregory's wedding photos were being taken at Pratt's property on the Salmonier River. (Troy Turner/Submitted by Bill Gregory)

This is a First Person column by Bill Gregory, a farmer in St. Mary's Bay, N.L.

He is not just a passenger or short footnote in the annals of history. He is woven into the fabric of our province.

After a lengthy illness, with his children by his side, Christopher Pratt died at home last Sunday morning. He was 86.

Since the early 1950s, Pratt sketched and painted a wide range of muses: people, boats, vistas, roads, buildings and water; rivers and oceans. He transformed the mundane or ordinary into something that could make you stop, look and think.

Among the things he drew: boats belonging to my St. Mary's Bay family.

Throughout his long and full career, Mr. Pratt — I always called him Mr. Pratt — has exhibited all over the world, including New York, London, Dublin and Paris. His works graces the walls of many galleries.

I didn't really realize the breadth and scope of his reach until much later in life.

While growing up around here, he was just Mr. Pratt, the guy who paints.

Pratt, photographed by his son Ned in front of his painting, Argentia Interior: The Ruins of Fort McAndrew. Pratt died Sunday at 86. (Ned Pratt)

The Kennedys have their compound at Hyannis Port, in Massachusetts. Mr. Pratt had his beloved home, studio and retreat on the banks of the Salmonier River.

Like many who have had their wedding in the area, I used his backyard as the backdrop for pictures, and the adjacent Hurley's Bridge.

Both of these landmarks feature prominently in his work and in countless family photographs taken over the decades.

Gregory's brother and niece take a stroll on Pratt's property along the Salmonier River in June 2013. (Troy Turner/Submitted by Bill Gregory)

All told, there has been more alcohol consumed on that sod that would rival any festival or concert beer garden. Mr. Pratt must have made a fortune picking up the empties left by the various wedding parties.

Open and accessible

I remember looking up his number in the phonebook to call and ask for his permission to use his property. Reflecting on it now, how many artists of his calibre were that open and accessible?

Just imagine, in the late 19th century, contacting Vincent Van Gogh to ask if you could use his backyard?

Many salmon anglers too have traipsed through his property looking to hook the big one. Other owners might have gone full-on Clint Eastwood, à la Gran Torino: "Get off my lawn!"

Mr. Pratt didn't mind.

The last time I saw him was a little over a year ago, when he and his daughter Anne came over to our farm.

We went to the meadow overlooking the bay. He talked about walking on the beach back in the 1960s, sometimes with family in tow.

On those trips he often would sketch my grandfather's and great-grandfather's boats.

Pratt earned global praise for both his paintings and his printmaking. Gregory's Punt was based on a boat owned by Bill Gregory's family. (Collection of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, Fredericton)

The print Gregory's Punt came out of those visits. In 1974, H. Gordon Green used that image for the first edition cover of Don't Have Your Baby In The Dory!, a biography of legendary nurse Myra Bennett.

Unmatched attention to detail

Mr. Pratt's brush strokes and drawings evoke a wide range of feelings and emotions. Take any of his landscapes. You can't gaze at them without sensing the stillness, isolation or cold. His attention to detail and mathematical precision were, and quite possibly will ever be, unmatched.

Many people in the St. Mary's Bay area asked Pratt to use his grounds for their wedding photos. (Troy Turner/Submitted by Bill Gregory )

Like any piece of art, music, or humour, some get it, some don't. Referring to some of Mr. Pratt's earlier works, a local older gentleman, once said, "He's not an artist. All he ever painted was clapboard." All forms of creativity are subjective.

In 1980, when his design of the new provincial flag was unfurled, it was met with both praise and confusion. Some found it too complex and didn't understand the meaning behind it. News footage showing men sitting around a table, in a smoke-filled room at a press conference. There was even talk of a referendum.

But like the flag itself, the public and political ruckus at that time has fluttered and blown away in the wind.

It's also worth mentioning another story behind the creation of the flag. Mr. Pratt designed it without compensation. Pro bono. A gift to the place he was fiercely passionate about.

When reflecting on the art scene of Newfoundland and Labrador, there are only a handful of names who have reached national and international stratospheres. Off the top of my head there are David Blackwood and Gerald Squires.

Mary Pratt also fits equally and neatly into this category. Her photo-like expression and realism in her art made you feel like you could reach out and touch it.

The Pratts, collectively and individually, inspired and laid the foundation for many other artists that followed, not only in Newfoundland and Labrador, but across the country.

Like the mood, shade, and lighting in some of his works, our province is a little greyer today. Think of him the next time you pass the flag, with that golden arrow still pointing towards a brighter future.

My condolences to John, Anne, Barbara, Ned, their families and his longtime assistant Brenda Kielley.

Christopher Pratt and guests at the shoot for Bill Gregory's wedding photos. (Troy Turner/Submitted by Bill Gregory)

