I left my career, moved out around the bay, and became a farmer

Bill Gregory spent almost 25 years in broadcasting, before moving on to a full-time gig at his family's farm. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

I'm driving westbound in rush-hour traffic on the Outer Ring Road, with both lanes crawling along well below the posted speed limit.

I'm thinking even the people involved in high-speed police chases have the common sense to know when not to drive on the Ring Road.

When I crest a small incline and screech to a full stop, with red taillights stretching to the horizon, I start to yell.

Loudly. Words not fit to publish.

Finally, I pass the beloved "overpass" and exhale.

Then I start laughing.

Gregory's new daily view sure beats sitting in traffic. (Submitted)

Tapping out of traffic

What just happened? Did the Dark Force from Star Wars overtake me?

No, but I realize I haven't idled in traffic in nine months.

It's hard to fathom that was my daily ritual for four years.

But like the traffic I was stuck in, that came to a screeching halt.

So what do you do — after close to a quarter of a century in the public eye via radio airwaves — when you come to the realization that you are creatively tapped out? When you become uncomfortable in large crowds and can't do part of your trade anymore? When you don't fit your job anymore?

You sell your house, move out around the bay and start farming.

Bill Gregory talks about going from broadcasting to butchering 5:48

I tried to sell you onions

At the huge risk of sounding like an egomaniac — and, yes, those abound in broadcasting — you probably know who I am.

Well, the on-air version of me.

I have been infesting the ears of a Newfoundlanders and Labradorians for close to 25 years. I probably told you to buy that car in your driveway. Maybe this will jog your memory: "With standard features like AM/FM stereo and CD player, get it now with zero down and three per cent financing OAC. Some restrictions apply, see dealer for details."

That, or I tried to sell you on a bag of onions.

I also used to read you the news and weather. I played your favourite hit song. I stood in front of you at a concert and did the whole dog-and-pony show.

Gregory, far left, and some of his broadcasting colleagues from K-Rock. (Submitted)

But sometimes, your station in life changes.

From miles of red taillights and angry drivers, to green fields and a vicious sea. I can walk for miles and not see a soul. That's the romantic side of things.

By no means, what I am doing now is easy.

Like any vocation, there are challenges and rewards, good days and bad, but the freedom outweighs any risk or doubt.

That was, until my old profession came calling one more time.

Anxiety and the public eye

It's Dec. 28, 2017: six days since I walked out of the doors of my old life at 391 Kenmount Rd. to begin this new (ad)venture.

I haven't adjusted to my new normal – my new reality — as I sit in the St. John's airport ready to head to Florida to join my wife and her parents for a few days. A trip meant to help to clear my mind and anticipate what lay ahead.

Waiting to board, I receive a text from Fred Hutton. He wants to do an interview piece with me – about me. Radio, internet and television.

My body freezes. My mind goes into overdrive.

He tells me to think about it over Christmas and get back to him when I am ready. Well, now I have something to do on the flight.

Part of Gregory's job was being in the public eye, a persona at odds with a desire to become a more private person. (Submitted)

For the next few hours, and for the next few days, I mull it over. On one hand, it would be great for the farm. Something I know from being in the promotion business since the earth cooled, is incalculable.

On the other hand, people will see me.

Let me explain. If you live your life in the public eye for as long as I have, people know who you are.

That became more difficult for me in the last few years of my former profession. I've become more private. Also, look up stage-fright.

After I get back, I call Fred. Could we kick the can down the road, so to speak? Winter is a beautiful time on the farm, but I'm thinking spring would be better. Newborns and warmer, longer days.

Spring rolls around and we again discusse a possible shoot. Again, I request to pre-empt the piece — Spring in Newfoundland and Labrador isn't rolling green hills, flowers blooming and birds signing. For the most part, it's grey and brown.

I say, let's wait till summer.

The weather will be better. The lambs and calves will be outside. Visually, it will be more appealing.

I am still trying to decide whether I can do this.

The farm has its charms year-round for Gregory. (Submitted)

'Be where you are happy'

The story ultimately went up in the fall.

To say I was floored by the feedback is an understatement: I was inundated with emails, texts, messages, online posts and yes — even phone calls and snail mail.

If the response is any indication, I should have a great wake some day.

I was touched and humbled by the kind words, from family to strangers. But there were some messages and conversations I had privately that really stuck out.

I met a former colleague this past summer who told me she needed a change in her life: She was in a rut and something was missing. We talked about my experience and I told her to explore all the possibilities.

She recounted to me later that what I had told her was, "be where you are happy."

Hair-netted, and in a happy place. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

When I heard from her later, she was elated, and moving back to her beloved hometown in very rural Newfoundland, gainfully employed.

Another gentleman messaged me, saying the interview brought back a lot of memories from his days on his family farm that he left back in the 1980s. He said the reasons I went back were the reason why he left.

His chance to return to his family's farm had passed, but he concluded by saying, "thanks for the reset of what's important."

And to think for so many reasons, I didn't want to do the interview.

I would have missed out on some of your great stories.

