At 75 years old, this longtime story teller has published his first novel

Bill Coultas told stories for a living, but at 75 just published his first novel. (Submitted by Bill Coultas)

"It's never too late to do something," says Bill Coultas, who at 75 years old just published his first novel.

Coultas is a natural storyteller, who in his working life spent years in television production making documentaries and freelance writing for various magazines in Atlantic Canada.

But upon retiring he found himself looking for a new challenge.

Coultas said he enrolled in a writing course at Memorial University "on a whim" at 71. His instructor was award-winning writer Lisa Moore from St. John's.

"Half way through the course I wrote an article for an assignment. Lisa said 'That's good, why don't you submit it to Newfoundland Quarterly?' I did and they published it," Coultas told CBC News on Wednesday.

From there, Coultas pitched stories about the fishery to Nova Scotia's Saltscapes Magazine. A former fisherman and fishery observer himself, it was a topic he was close to and had a lot of experience in.

Those early publications set the table for what was to come next.

Moore challenged Coultas to write a novel.

"The discipline of writing sort of came into sharp focus when I did the course and I realized, in short order, that I like it and it fits," he said.

Revenge Finds a Home is a murder-mystery that follows the lineage of two Irish relatives who find themselves in Newfoundland 180 years apart.

Coultas said he drew his inspiration from Scandinavian murder-mysteries and writers like Henning Mankell.

Coultas' new novel is his first. It was published by Flanker Press. (Submitted by Bill Coultas)

"The writing was exceptionally good, very dramatic, which caught my interest," Coultas said.

"I just loved his writing. When I kind of reread the novel that got published I realized there was little bits of Henning Mankell into my novel in terms of approach."

Coultas said he also dipped into his experiences as a foundation for his writing.

He said much of his story simply flowed from his finger tips over the eight months it took to craft the tale.

It took 2½ years to edit after hiring an outside editor before shopping the book.

"He was very ruthless and cruel and he'd say stuff like 'this is really stupid and get rid of this and get rid of that chapter,'" Coultas said with a laugh.

"But, all for the better. I ended up rewriting a lot of stuff but that part was fun, too, and then I could see it taking a more solid, appealing approach."

After the editing stage, the story was good to go.

Flanker Press picked up the publishing rights and sent the novel to press almost immediately.

"They were very quick to come back and say 'I think we got a winner here.' They went ahead and published it," said Coultas.

"I didn't expect it. In the back of my mind, maybe it's my age, when I want to do something I go ahead and do it. I don't fret over 'is it going to happen.' I'm just kind of mentally moving on to other things. … I didn't worry about that but it was just a delight to get the word that they were going to publish. I was dancing around the house like a two-year-old."

