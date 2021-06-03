Federal minister commits to fishing vessel safety pilot projects in N.L. — but not an inquiry

Bill Blair, the federal minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, says there are immediate solutions to some of the safety concerns facing fishing vessels. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says meetings with the parents of a Labrador man lost at sea in 2021 have resulted in a "path forward" on fishing vessel safety but he won't commit to an inquiry on the subject.

Jeanette and Dwight Russell are calling for a federal commission of inquiry into fishing vessel safety, after their son Marc and his crewmate Joey Jenkins aboard the Island Lady didn't return to port in Mary's Harbour as planned in September 2021.

The RCMP called off the search after 10 days, and the men's families have been adamant that the call came too soon and that the search effort was hampered by a lack of co-ordination among governments.

"I've been having a number of meetings with our Canadian Coast Guard and our military, and one of the things that they've always urged is that we need to take the 'search' out of 'search and rescue,'" Blair said.

"Technology is available that is required on larger vessels but it wasn't on their vessel. It was one of the very first things that Jeanette brought up."

Blair said the federal government is committing to work with the community of Mary's Harbour and the Russells on pilot projects that could improve marine safety.

Personal location beacons are required on vessels of over 12 metres long. The Island Lady was under that threshold and was not equipped with one.

LISTEN | Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair speaks to On The Go: On The Go 9:01 Minister Bill Blair on Search and Rescue in Labrador The family of a fisherman who died off the coast of Mary's Harbour, on Labrador's coast, have taken their calls for action to Ottawa. Last week Jeanette and Dwight Russell met with several ministers. Their son, Marc Russell, and his crewmate Joey Jenkins were reported missing Sept. 17, 2021, when their vessel, the Island Lady, did not return to port. The RCMP called off the search after 10 days. The families say that was too soon. Especially when the effort was hampered by lack of co-ordination between governments. Now the couple is calling for a federal commission of inquiry into fishing vessel safety. One of the politicians they met with was Bill Blair. He's Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness.

"The availability of such technologies can enable rescue officials to identify very quickly the location of individuals or even become aware when a vessel is in trouble," said Blair.

"I think it would make a difference. That's what Mrs. Russell explained to us."

Blair said regulations and mandates are only one side of the solution. Making the beacons available and accessible to operators is the other side.

He said the expense should be seen as a small investment in safety.

Jeanette Russell, centre, took her calls for an inquiry into fishing vessel safety to Ottawa in meetings this month, meeting with provincial and federal politicians. (Submitted by Jeanette Russell )

"We're quite prepared to work with the community and I think the solutions are found through that collaboration when federal, provincial and municipal authorities come together," Blair said.

"But also when the people who are most directly involved, particularly in the fishing industry, I think they need to be at the table, they need to be part of the solution."

But Blair wouldn't go so far as to commit the federal government to an inquiry on fishing vessel safety.

"I think it's incumbent upon us to get to work on those and to talk to each other, to collaborate and work together. I think that's the quickest way to make a difference," he said.

"If it becomes subsequently necessary to draw upon further expertise then we're quite prepared to work with whoever we need to work with to make a difference."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador