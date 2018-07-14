RCMP bike patrols hitting Happy Valley-Goose Bay trails

RCMP officers will be getting a little exercise while fighting crime in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this summer.

They'll be hitting the trails around town on bicycles to try to stop the drinking and drug use that happens in makeshift camps that pop up in wooded areas. Litterbugs will be on their radar as well.

"We want to cut down definitely on the littering issue and the public intoxication issue that we see is being complained about," said Const. Christopher Attewell, who will be trading his hat for a helmet as part of the bike patrol.

Element of surprise

There are advantages to being on two — non-motorized — wheels.

"We're certainly quieter, we have a visual presence but going down the trails we may see something we wouldn't see if a vehicle was trying to get down the trail," he told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Cst. Christopher Attewell is with the RCMP's community services branch in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (RCMP)

Working on a bicycle means the officers have to do things a little differently.

"I usually have a lot of gear up on my vest which isn't available to me on the bikes, and certainly there is more to think about being able to manoeuvre around stuff, mobility I guess is the biggest issue."

There's no backseat on a bike, so the officers will carry radios to call for backup if necessary.

Attewell said they'll go into any area that can be accessed by bike, and the patrols will continue as long as the weather permits.

"We want to get out there and we'll deal with whatever situation comes up, good or bad."

