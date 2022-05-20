This street in Weteringschans, Amsterdam, like many in the country, is designed with bike lanes and tram tracks. (Submitted by Tyler Stapleton)

This column is an opinion by Tyler Stapleton, an avid cyclist who lives in St. John's. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ.

I live in downtown St. John's. But it hasn't been that way forever. I spent my childhood between Kelligrews and Paradise — the burbs, the bedroom communities, the places that seem to exist for the sole reason of housing people and sending them to Sin Jawn's. A trip to town was something special for us. It was done only once a week and even then it was planned out so we'd get everything we needed quickly and then get out of Dodge.

A bike for me growing up was a thing of play. Riding back and forth on the track with its trestles covered in railway ties with huge gaps you could peer through at the water below, or the beach rock-strewn "trail" that was a mess of loose ballast and deeply rutted ATV tracks.

Paradise Road wasn't much of a bike paradise either. To me it was a super-highway fraught with narrow shoulders, whizzing cars and clattering dump trucks. Bike lanes were not in my vocabulary. Bike lanes didn't exist. Sidewalks didn't really exist either, let alone plowed ones.

A few years ago I moved into downtown St. John's. I wanted to be close to the city because a 25-minute commute from up the shore in traffic and back again was not on my wish list. I definitely didn't want a postage stamp in a subdivision. I figured that big lots close to town didn't exist so I might as well bite the bullet and go full-on townie.

My desire to dispense with commuting outweighed my desire to be able to walk around the four sides of my house, so toward the harbour I went. I did manage to find a place that I could walk around, had a driveway and a harbour view, and was close to everything. She'd been on the side of Lazy Bank for over 130 years and I was her new caretaker. Now there is a long story for another time.

Tyler Stapleton rides his bike at his childhood home on Paradise Road. (Submitted by Tyler Stapleton)

With everything I need so close at hand, I park my vehicle in the driveway and there it sits. And sits. And sits. The high price of gas doesn't affect me much because I hardly drive anywhere — less than 5,000 kilometres per year. When I want to move, I walk. And what I'd like to be able to do more of is bike.

I have a few friends who are avid cyclists. With my newfound downtown life, I constantly find myself wrapped up in conversations about mobility, walkability, connected and complete communities, corner stores, bike lanes, transit, city planning and more.

Everyone in the city should have some vision for what they would like St. John's of the future to become. I believe in one where we all can safely and easily get around the city to work, live and play using alternative methods of transportation. This vision can sometimes be characterized as a utopian thing that will never be possible in our little city, clinging to cliffs at the edge of the North Atlantic.

In late December I was fortunate enough to travel with my work on a ship across the Atlantic to Amsterdam. Now there is a city that is famous for its bicycles. Sure, I had travelled before but this was my first opportunity to experience a city through the eyes of a downtownie.

On my first day ashore I meandered through the narrow, twisty, cobblestoned laneways of the city's historic core — where a house built in the 1700s is pretty new, and it's not strange to see "Anno 1613" stenciled across the facades of narrow, twisty, brick houses. There are stores on every corner, cafés with tables and chairs laid outside, large squares full of trees and statues, tram tracks winding their way through the city and hardly a car to be seen.

It would be a nightmare to drive a car over there. Even a tiny one. With so many one-way streets, bollards blocking cars from pedestrian zones, and people and bikes everywhere, a car would be my last choice. It was clear that four wheels were not the way to get around in Amsterdam.

Stapleton cycles on Kenmount Road surrounded by traffic. Not a bike lane to be seen. (Submitted by Tyler Stapleton)

Yes, there were bikes. Lots and lots of bikes. The first sight that greets you as you leave Amsterdam Centraal Station is a multi-storey bicycle parking structure. All these people casually and quietly picking their way through the city core on bikes looked completely natural. People dressed in their Sunday best riding bikes. Nans and Pops, Omas and Opas, all riding bikes.

Bikes with cargo compartments filled with groceries, or kids, or both. Bikes with large enclosed compartments branded with Fed-Ex or DHL logos. Bikes with flat beds on the front to carry a comfortably sprawled-out dog. Most folks were using a bike not for sport or play but for transportation and as a tool to live.

Over the days that followed, I ventured on foot further beyond the medieval laneways and into the wider, straighter, organized and planned streets and canals of the Georgian and Victorian parts of the city. Here, the narrow streets gave way to large boulevards lined with street trees, wide sidewalks, tram stops and, most strikingly, dedicated, separated and protected bike lanes.

Here, the city had shifted from one that was unfriendly to cars and unfriendly to people, simply because of its historic design, to one that was still unfriendly to cars but now friendly to people as a result of planning and policy choices within the city. There's room for four or five lanes of traffic, yet there are only two.

It wasn't always like this, though. The Amsterdam of the 1970s and earlier was one where nearly every inch was dedicated to the car. Old photos show cars chinched together. You'd be forgiven for thinking it was Kenmount Road at 5 p.m. during construction season. But through a series of active choices by city leaders, Amsterdam transformed itself into the beautiful city it is today.

In the medieval core of Grimburgwal, Amsterdam, a person rides their bike (wearing their Sunday best) down a twisty cobbled laneway. (Submitted by Tyler Stapleton)

As all of this was sinking in, I was left with a strange feeling: I went from being in awe of the bikes and bike network to becoming annoyed with it, a feeling that haunted me for a while. I could hear myself saying, "Look at how easy and safe it is for people to get around. There is transit galore. There are bike lanes that I could ride clear across the country, never mind the city. Why don't I live in a place where it's possible to travel so easily?"

I can already hear you shouting the familiar retorts from here. But the weather of St. John's is a poor excuse not to invest in and embrace active transportation. All you have to do is look at the European cities farther to the north in Scandinavia, where bike lanes are plowed in winter and cycling is a 365-day-a-year event despite cold, wet, and harsh conditions. To create this utopia in St. John's we need to foster a culture of active transportation. Such a culture was chosen and has been nurtured in Amsterdam for over 40 years. It's not too late to start in St. John's.

I'll never forget having a conversation with Mats, a 26-year-old Dutch man who was working on my ship while we were tied up in the shipyard. I asked him if he lived in Amsterdam.

"Haarlem. It's only 20 minutes away by train," he said. I told him I live in a city in Canada where there are no trains. There are no trams. There aren't even any bike lanes. By the reaction on his face, you'd think I told him I lived on Mars. To live in such a place was completely mind-boggling and bizarre to him. He had grown up not knowing anything different. Millions of young Dutch citizens are immersed in the culture of bikes. Will the St. John's children of the future be as mystified as Mats at the prospect of a city with no bike lanes?

Three centuries from now, I hope the old houses on Lazy Bank are still thriving, just as the crooked old houses of Amsterdam are today. It would be nice if there were some bike lanes to ride around on too. Hopefully it won't take that long.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador