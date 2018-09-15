All things cycling at 1st BikeFest in St. John's

An event that's the first of its kind in St. John's aims to unite the cycling community — and maybe get more people riding on two wheels.

BikeFest is a one-day downtown street festival, according to the City of St. John's, with activities that include a bike parade, obstacle course, safety checks and a guided ride.

Water Street, between Beck's Cove and Bishop's Cove, will be closed from about 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday for the event.

The city hopes the momentum from the event will carry over to Monday, which is when the first community session will be held for the Bike St. John's Master Plan, happening from 7 to 9 p.m. at City Hall.

"We're going to try and make cycling safer in St. John's," said Coun. Dave Lane.

"We're going to have a chance for you to talk with our team that are working on that to give your ideas and learn more."

With files from Jeremy Eaton