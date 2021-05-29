Concerned about the Greene report? Now you can have your say

Public consultation on the Greene report is now open. (CBC)

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians can now have their say on the controversial report from the Premier's Economic Recovery Team, as public consultation is now open.

The report, called the The Big Reset, was issued by recovery team chair Moya Greene in May, proposing everything from tax increases to streamlining the public service in an effort to move Newfoundland and Labrador out of its fiscal crisis in the next five to six years.

Following the release of the report, Premier Andrew Furey said the list of recommendations would face public consultation and reiterated on multiple occasions that the report is not government policy.

As part of a news release issued Friday, the provincial government said the formal consultation process has now begun on the engageNL website. The online feedback form will be available until June 30.

Those who wish to share their feedback in a different setting can attend virtual town hall sessions hosted by government, which will run from June 15 to June 17.

A summary of the consultations will be available online once consultations are complete.