Davis not returning to St. John's Edge; English's future in doubt

One of the biggest names in the National Basketball League of Canada is not returning to the St. John's Edge for the 2019-2020 season, while another star player says his own plans are in flux.

The roster news comes after the team made it to the league final last season.

Former NBA player Glen (Big Baby) Davis took to Instragram this weekend to express his disappointment. He said the Edge did not ask him to return.

"I didn't even get a call," Davis said in a phone interview. "I had to call them to see what was up."

The 33-year-old forward from Baton Rouge, La., played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics before signing with the Edge for the 2018-2019 season.

He told CBC News he wasn't invited back because the team can't afford to pay him, but he also said the team didn't offer him a reduced salary or any other compensation scheme.

"I was playing in Newfoundland, it wasn't about money," he said. "Just to really fall in love with the culture and the people, and I thought it was just bigger than basketball."

Head coach Steve Marcus disputes Davis's version of events. He said he spoke to Davis several times since last season ended and that there are other issues that led to the decision.

"Obviously, Glen is a great player on the floor, but there was some stuff off the court that we didn't approve of," he said.

"It was tough at times to … be a team when there was such a big personality in the locker-room."

Marcus declined to get into specifics but said "it was just a lot of things that don't portray who we are as an organization and we're going to go in a different direction because of that."

Davis vehemently denied causing trouble or doing anything that might go against the team's values. He said he often stuck up for players and attempted to keep the organization accountable for its decisions.

English's next move

Reached for comment on Davis's departure, Carl English said he couldn't comment on behalf of the team and that his own future on the court is up in the air.

English, who is from Newfoundland, is a hometown favourite and a key part of the team's lineup.

The 38-year-old shooting guard was once the team's general manager, in addition to playing. In 2018, he was voted the league's most valuable player.

Star player Carl English is a fan favourite and was a driving force in the establishment of the St. John's Edge. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"I'm not committed to anything right now," English told CBC News on Saturday night.

"There's some things that have to be figured out from last year and right now I'm not involved."

Marcus said he hopes English will come back, but the issues are between the player and the team owners.

"I love Carl as a person. I think he means so much to basketball, not only in Newfoundland but also throughout the country," Marcus said.

"Fingers crossed he's in our locker room on Dec. 27 when we open up in Moncton."

Player perks

Davis suggested he isn't the only player who has issues with the team and that the conflicts are indicative of larger leadership problems.

He said the Edge could do more to support players, particularly those who are younger and don't have other sources of income.

"Moncton Magic, they get groceries once a week, you know what I mean?" he said.

Steve Marcus, right, became head coach after Doug Plumb, left, departed near the end of the 2018-2019 season. (J.P. Photo NL)

"Make sure that we're getting all the stuff to make sure that we are healthy enough to perform … help us be the best players that we can be."

Marcus called that criticism unfair and said Moncton is the only team that pays for groceries.

He said the Edge offers benefits other NBL teams don't, like providing both per diems and meals while on the road, instead of one or the other.

"We do a ton more for our guys than just groceries," he said.

"Our organization and ownership has given us absolutely everything we ever asked for and ever needed and our players are treated much better than a lot of these other organizations in the league."

Skeete, Singh, Lee moving on

Other fan favourites including Jarryn Skeete, Satnam Singh and Des Lee are also pursuing other opportunities.

Just two players from last year's roster — Junior Cadougan and Murphy Burnatowski — have re-signed.

Satnam Singh is in India filming a documentary, Marcus said, and won't be returning to the team this year. (Satnam Singh Bhamara/Twitter)

Marcus said several players, including Lee, were offered more money by teams in other leagues, and the Edge couldn't compete.

"There's obviously a lot of roster turnover in this league … we want our guys to go get better jobs," the coach said.

"I don't ever call it a 'get rich' league, I call it a 'get out' league, you know, come in, put up big numbers and get out of here and go get a bigger contract somewhere else."

The team changes come at a time when the league is having some struggles of its own.

The Saint John Riptide and Cape Breton Highlanders are both taking a one-year leave to deal with finances.

The season starts on Boxing Day — about six weeks later than it did last year.

As for his future on the court, Davis said he would be happy to consider offers from other NBL teams.

"Hell yeah, I would love to," he said. "Moncton, London, Halifax… open for offers."

