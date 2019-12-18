Independent grocer Bidgood's partnering with giant Loblaws

Bidgood's Supermarket will be partnering with Loblaws to become Bidgoods Fresh Mart. Changes to the look of the building will begin in the new year. (Google Maps)

A supermarket in the Goulds area of St. John's has announced a partnership with Canadian supermarket giant Loblaws, but its owner says many things will stay the same.

"On the scratch side, nothing changes," Leslie Bidgood, owner of Bidgood's Supermarket told The St. John's Morning Show. "Our bakery, deli, seafood stays the same."

Bidgood's is a mainstay family business in Goulds. Apart from regular groceries, the store is known for offering local products like fresh fish cakes, seal flippers and local game meats.

Leslie Bidgood, a third generation Bidgood working in the supermarket, said the new deal with Loblaws will allow the store to add more variety to it's shelves, and improve on fresh products in the store.

"We're going to be carrying No Name brand…[President's Choice] and Farmer's Market," Bidgood said. "And we're also going to be producing everything we currently do."

She said it will be better all around, for staff and customers.

The move brought initial mixed reviews from shoppers, including comments opposed to the partnership written on social media.

"So sad to hear this," read one Facebook comment.

Other comments said the store should have asked for input from customers before a partnership was announced, and that the store won't be the same now that Bidgood's falls under Loblaws.

Bidgood stresses the deal with Loblaws also comes with independence. She says the family will still manage the operation and the store will remain the same at its core aside from adopting a new name — Bidgood's Fresh Mart.

"It still enables you to be independent and run your business as you see fit," Bidgood said of the partnership. "So we thought that was a good fit for us, because we do want to be able to maintain control of the store."

Bidgood said renovations to the interior and exterior of the store will begin in January.