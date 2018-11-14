Clarenville businessman plans to buy Terra Nova Golf Resort

A successful bidder has been selected for the Terra Nova Golf Resort, located just west of Clarenville, allowing the mayor of nearby Port Blandford to breathe a sigh of relief.

CBC News has learned that Dennis Vardy, a business owner in Clarenville, will take over the Terra Nova Golf Resort pending court approval, which is expected after the receiver meets with the owners of the private condo within the hotel and Parks Canada officials.

"The uncertainty is gone, which is really great for the people who work at the resort and also for the business in the area that rely on tourism because that resort draws in a lot of people to our area," said Chad Holloway, mayor of Port Blandford, about the successful bid for the resort, which is located just west of Clarenville.

BDO took control of the golf course early last November.

With six months to find a bidder, Holloway said his administration was feeling confident, but as spring approached "there was a little bit of nervousness."

It's just a great day for the residents and the businesses of our community. - Chad Holloway

Holloway said he had a chat with Vardy Tuesday afternoon when he found out the news.

"We discussed a few things about how we can work together for the betterment of the community and the betterment of the resort," he said.

2/3 - <a href="https://twitter.com/BDOCanada_REI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BDOCanada_REI</a> Sr. VP Phil Clarke says 25 groups expressed interest in the facility, but not all put forth bids to take over the business which includes an 80 room hotel, a 9 hole and 18 hole golf course. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> —@Fred_Hutton

According to BDO senior vice president Phil Clarke, 25 groups expressed interest in purchasing the resort.

The golf course employs 60 people, the majority of them on a seasonal basis; however, some employees work full time. Holloway believes there are about 100 spinoff jobs from the Terra Nova Golf Resort, which consists of an 80-room hotel, nine- and 18-hole golf courses, and several rental chalets.

When asked if there was any concern about court approval, Holloway said, "we know that this is going to be great."

"It's just a great day for the residents and the businesses of our community," he said.

