This shopkeeper, 88, has memories 'too many to mention' as she closes up for good

Betty Flynn ran her grocery and convenience store for almost six decades. (Harvie Sweezie)

For the past 57 years, Betty Flynn has logged a lot of hours behind the counter of Betty's Grocery and Convenience in the Port au Port Peninsula community of West Bay.

But that's about to change as she settles down for retirement at 88, loaded with memories "too many to mention" from her years in business.

Flynn realized the loss is a big one to the small communities nearby, and her long-term customers.

"They miss it, really a lot, you know, because [it was the] place to go if they run out of stuff," she said.

"I've had people dealing there from the time I opened until I closed."

Betty Flynn poses with some of her children on the last operating day for her store. (Harvie Sweezie)

Flynn opened her doors alongside Route 463 in 1962, after a career change led her to entrepreneurship. She arrived on the Port au Port Peninsula in 1950 from Placentia Bay, to teach in the community of Winterhouse.

Not long after that she met her first husband, Matthew Lainey, and started a family in the area.

A place for friends

For Flynn, it will be the friendly interaction that she will miss most about the store.

"Meeting my friends, that's the most important thing of all. They're very nice people that I dealt with, and I enjoyed it very much" said Flynn.

After nearly six decades in the convenience store business, it's difficult for Flynn to let go of it all.

Betty Flynn opened her store when John Diefenbaker was Canada's prime minister. (Submitted by Stephanie Skinner)

"It's hard, but I'm getting used to it, you know. It's hard not seeing your friends every day."

Flynn said she has seen a lot of changes, and a slowdown in business as people switched to shopping in bigger centres. She herself has moved on to a bigger centre, a retirement home in Stephenville.

Betty's Grocery & Convenience remains open periodically in the short term, currently being operated by Flynn's daughter and son-in-law visiting from New Brunswick. Flynn said there has been some interest in taking over the business, but if that doesn't happen, the end is likely near for her longtime convenience store.

The closest store to West Bay will then be in Piccadilly.

