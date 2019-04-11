A Betty-Bev nomination fight in Harbour Main surprises incumbent Liberal MHA

A funding announcement in Holyrood on Thursday featured a political sub-plot that was not readily apparent to many in the room, but has the potential to possibly cost an incumbent Liberal MHA her place on the ballot for the upcoming provincial general election.

Sitting in the front row, flanked by other politicians and academic leaders, was first-term Harbour Main MHA Betty Parsley, smiling broadly and being praised for her doggedness as millions of federal and provincial dollars were committed for an expansion to Marine Institute's marine base.

Bev Moore-Davis is challenging incumbent MHA Betty Parsley for the Liberal nomination in the Conception Bay district of Harbour Main. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Seven or eight rows back, sitting quietly with her husband, was Bev Moore-Davis, a well-known advocate for those victimized by sexual violence, and the woman gunning for Parsley's job.

Not unusual, but noticeable

It's a scenario that's not unheard of in Newfoundland and Labrador politics, but people take notice when it happens: a sitting MHA being challenged for his or her party's nomination.

And this time around, Parsley is the only member of the Liberal caucus who has not sailed through the process, setting the stage for a showdown on Monday in which Liberals in the Conception Bay district will be asked to determine who will carry the governing party's banner when Premier Dwight Ball decides to call an election.

Harbour Main MHA Betty Parsley (third from right) had a prominent seat in the front row during a multi-million-dollar funding announcement in Holyrood on Thursday. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Parsley tried hard to sound gracious and understanding when approached on the issue, but acknowledged the challenge caught her off guard. Parsley was sitting in her seat in the legislature earlier this week when she learned about Moore-Davis's intentions.

'Up to the challenge'

"Everybody has a democratic right, and that's what our democratic right entitles us to do," Parsley said. "It's an exciting time and I'm up to the challenge."

Parsley lives in Holyrood, is a former mayor of the town of Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview, and was first elected to the House of Assembly in a tightly contested race against her PC and NDP opponents in the 2015 election.

We have a lot of women out there who want to take on the challenge, and congratulations to [her] for doing it. - Betty Parsley

She's a backbencher without much of a profile on the provincial scene, but observers says she's a workhorse at the district level.

If she's ticked about having to fight for the nomination, she's not showing it.

"We have a lot of women out there who want to take on the challenge, and congratulations for Bev Davis-Moore for doing it," said Parsley, mixing up the order of Moore-Davis's last name.

Stepping into the political arena for the first time is a daunting venture, but it shows a little extra edge when your path has to go through an incumbent at the nomination level.

Moore-Davis admitted she never thought too much about that aspect of it, and didn't expect it would get much attention. She did not make her intentions known to the premier, and said she has not been cautioned by anyone in the party.

Support for the Liberals

So what's her motive? Is she unsatisfied with Parsley's performance?

She answered by saying: "It's more to do with the fact that I like the direction that the Liberal government has been taking.

"I have a lot of respect for Ms. Parsley and the work that she's done, but when I've been reaching out to people I've been getting a lot of support."

Moore-Davis spent much of her childhood in Georgetown, a small community in the district, and operates several businesses with her husband, Tom. But she's best known for her role in establishing the Miles for Smiles Foundation, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to the support, awareness and prevention of child abuse.

Bev Moore-Davis is pictured here with her husband, Tom, at a funding announcement in Holyrood Thursday. Moore-Davis is challenging the incumbent MHA, Betty Parsley, for the Liberal nomination in Harbour Main. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Moore-Davis has been very open about her own struggles, calling her early life a "living hell" of sexual, psychological and physical abuse.

"Right now with the work that I have been doing it seems like the natural progression. The place to be. Where I can get involved on a larger scale, and help more people," she said.

Other Liberals have treaded carefully on the matter, with the premier saying earlier this week: "The people in the districts make a decision who the nominee would be. We'll add them to the slate."

St. Barbe-L'Anse aux Meadows MHA and cabinet minister Christopher Mitchelmore knows first-hand what Parsley is going through.

"During 2014 nomination, I faced a nomination challenge as a sitting MHA, and went through that process. It's part of the democratic process of any political party or political system, so we welcome that in the Liberal party," said Mitchelmore.

Rebuffed the Tories

Moore-Davis said she was initially pursued by the Ches Crosbie PC team, but decided last week to seek the Liberal nod.

Meanwhile, Parsley believes her record as MHA will be recognized during Monday's nomination vote. But she's not taking anything for granted.

"I never had any internal polls. I wouldn't like for anybody to say I'm in trouble, 'cause I know I'm not in trouble. You look around this room today and this district and see what I have done for the people of my district," she said.

And win or lose, Moore-Davis said she doesn't want any hard feelings.

"Whatever the outcome is, if she is the successor, I wish her all the best."