Berry good: Researcher examining the cultural and economic importance of berry picking

Chelsea Major didn't pick berries growing up.

But the University of Guelph graduate student is fascinated with people who do and is visiting the province to learn more.

For her master's degree, Major, of Perth, Ont., is studying the importance of the pastime to Newfoundland culture and its economy.

"I have a strong interest in wild foods and the importance of like provisioning, getting back to subsistence roots, understanding the sort of motivations behind that. And how we can connect people to nature."

Major says she met a few berry pickers near Quidi Vidi when she started her research in St. John's.

"I've heard a lot of anecdotal stories of growing up and the importance to the community. I'm hearing about how berry picking was something they usually learned from their parents or grandparents. It was a family activity."

The harsh climate of Newfoundland means the berries work hard to grow, giving them more nutrients than berries grown in other climates, says Major. (Submitted by Sam Ryan)

Major is also looking at home industries like jam production and wine-making benefits from local pickers.

The lack of pesticides and herbicides makes them attractive to producers, said Major, and better tasting than imports.

Newfoundland harsh climate also plays a part in the unique qualities of Newfoundland berries, she said.

"I'm hearing from academics who study berries about their neuroprotective effects, the health benefits of berries in Newfoundland particularly compared to berries from other areas," said Major.

Major says most pickers say they learned to pick as a child. But keep doing it for the mental health benefits. (Submitted by Barry Way)

"The benefit of them growing in a harsh climate gives these sort of nutrients and more of a stronger effect.… The berries need to survive the harsher climates, so they have these properties to help them survive."

And it's not just eating that makes berries healthy. Major said many feel the act of picking does wonders for them.

"Some people have referred to it as being beneficial to their mental health to be outside," said Major.

Major hopes to have all her research done by the end of summer 2020, publishing her work shortly after.

But there's something she won't be able to find: the best berry-picking spots.

Those are staying secret.

