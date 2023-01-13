Bernie Halloran, lifelong advocate of N.L.'s sealing industry, dead at 67

Bernie Halloran, pictured here in 2014, has died. He was 67. (CBC)

Bernie Halloran, a prominent St. John's businessman and a staunch advocate for Newfoundland and Labrador's sealing industry, has died.

Halloran was the owner of Always in Vogue on Water Street in St. John's, a luxury fashion store that specializes in furs and sealskin products.

"Today, we lost our fearless leader," reads a Facebook post from the store on Friday afternoon. "Known by so many, Bernie's smile will surely be missed by everyone at hockey, walking the street, or here at the store." Halloran was 67 years old.

Halloran was known as one of Newfoundland and Labrador's strongest defenders of one of its oldest industries. He was often at the other end of protests both around the city and around the world, which included speaking out against anti-fur and sealskin campaigns launched by celebrities Pamela Anderson, Rod Stewart and Paul McCartney.

"Thank you, Pamela. She's my new best friend," Halloran joked in 2013 after a visit from Anderson caused business to spike.

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams, a close friend of Halloran's, called him a champion of the industry and remembered him for his kindness and huge heart.

"Bernie's enduring gift to this world was his kindness. He loved his province, his loved his friends, he loved his community and most of all he adored his family. Bernie Halloran was one of my best friends and he will be missed forever, and remembered every day," Williams wrote in a statement.