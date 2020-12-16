When Toyland came to town: Hear a Christmas memory from Bernice Morgan

Bernice Morgan is seen in 2012, when she received the Order of Canada. (CBC)

Bernice Morgan has created some of the best fiction to come from Newfoundland and Labrador, including her bestselling novel Random Passage.

We're delighted to bring you a story read by Morgan herself, from her childhood memoir Seasons Before the War. In it, she describes a long-ago world that was about to vanish, the St. John's in the years before the Second World War.

It was a time when children laid claim to the fields near their homes, when Toyland came to the department stores on Water Street, when families headed out at night for the visual delights, and children enjoyed "the best chips anyone ever tasted."

It's wonderful slice of seasonal storytelling, and was recorded for CBC Radio's Atlantic Voice.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

Get something nice to eat and drink, click the player, and relax.

Atlantic Voice 26:10 Atlantic Voice: Seasons Before the War: A Reading from Bernice Morgan Seasonal storytelling from Newfoundland writer Bernice Morgan. The Author of Random Passage was recently inducted into the ARTS NL Hall of Honour for her life's work. Bernice Morgan reads from her childhood memoir Seasons Before the War 26:10

