RNC officer charged with careless use of firearm following SIRT investigation

RNC Const. Bernard Morgan has been charged with careless use of a firearm stemming from an incident in March. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Bernard Morgan has been charged with careless use of a firearm following an investigation from Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog.

The alleged incident happened on March 2 at RNC headquarters in St. John's. No one was injured, according to a news release issued by the province's Serious Incident Response Team.

The incident was immediately reported by the RNC to SIRT, according to director Mike King.

The oversight agency enlisted the RCMP to investigate, according to King's statement, while SIRT provided oversight and review.

Morgan is set to appear in court on Sept. 2. King said the agency will not comment while the case is before the courts.

According to the RNC, Morgan has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the charge.

Officer also accused of excessive force

Morgan is also at the centre of another investigation by the force's public complaints commission, after a Paradise family accused him of wrongful arrest and excessive force.

During an encounter on Nov. 8, 2017, Morgan allegedly hit Zackary Ball in the head and pepper-sprayed him. Police also broke a window in his home.

Ball was arrested, charged and detained, spending a night in lockup with his father.

An independent investigation later deemed Morgan's actions unlawful and recommended criminal charges. However, the Crown did not pursue them.

A public complaint submitted by the Balls resulted in a disciplinary hearing for Morgan and Const. Isabella Wagner, which ended in July.

The adjudicator was given three months to reach a verdict on those allegations.