Remains of two Beothuk people to be transferred to Canada from Scotland

The remains of two Beothuk people — Nonosabasut and Demasduit — will be sent to Canada from the National Museum of Scotland, according to a statement issued Monday morning.

The remains will be sent to the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement and to be able to transfer the remains of these two Beothuk people to the country where they lived and were buried," Gordon Rintoul, the director of National Museums Scotland, said in the release.

"The decision to transfer the remains ... was made by the board of trustees of National Museums Scotland following a formal request from the Canadian government last year, and has been given legal endorsement by the Scottish government."

Arrangements for the transfer are now underway, the release said.

Remains found by Scottish explorer

Demasduit was kidnapped by a European fur trapper in March 1819, to retaliate for an alleged theft by her tribe. Nonosabasut was killed that same year as he tried to rescue his wife, who was given the name Mary March by her English captors.

Demasduit died of tuberculosis in January 1820, and was returned to Beothuk land to be buried at Red Indian Lake.

A few years later, a Scottish explorer retrieved the two skulls and some grave goods, which eventually made their way to Edinburgh.

Years of requests

The push to have the remains returned was started in 2015 by Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River.

In February 2016, Premier Dwight Ball wrote the museum to request the return of the remains, but that request was denied. The museum said it didn't meet criteria set out in Scottish legislation for the repatriation of remains.

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly notified the director of National Museums Scotland that Canada would make a formal demand for the remains in August 2016.

Leaders representing all Indigenous groups in Newfoundland and Labrador signed a letter requesting the return of the remains in May 2017.

