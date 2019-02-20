A new children's book about the Beothuk culture brings back a lot of memories for the people who wrote it, and fulfills a long-held dream for the retired teacher who helped make it all happen.





Proceeds from the sale of The Mammoth Bakeapple will help fund a statue of of Nonosabasut and Demasduit holding their newborn child to be placed on the banks of the Exploits River. (Melissa Tobin/CBC) Back in 2007, the students of Anne Warr's Grade 2 class in Woodland Primary in Grand Falls-Windsor collaborated on the book, The Mammoth Bakeapple. The story follows a Beothuk family as they try to pick the biggest berry in the bog.

It was one of many projects the class took on to learn about Indigenous history in Newfoundland and Labrador. They lobbied to rename a monumental rock in the Exploits after the Beothuk chief Nonosabatsut, and even wrote letters to the government of Scotland to ask for the return of Beothuk remains to the province.

Deborah Oake says they owe a lot to their former teacher.

"I was seven years old, learning about my heritage and learning about Newfoundland and what we came from," Oake said.





ShayAnna Mercer and Mark Roberts read from The Mammoth Bakeapple, at the official book launch at the Harmsworth Public Library in Grand Falls-Windsor. (Melissa Tobin/CBC) "I've learned a lot from Ms. Warr. She's a big inspiration when it comes to her students."

The book was something now-retired teacher Warr always wanted to publish. With last year's dedication of Nonosabatsut Rock, and the recent news that Beothuk remains would be returned to Canada, the part of the province's history covered by the book is getting fresh attention.

Beothuk remains to return

In January, it was announced the remains of two Beothuk people will be transferred to Canada from Scotland.

The news helps complete the project for former student Carter Kenny.

Anne Warr taught her young students about the Beothuk history. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

"To have to think about that at a young age, that someone took what could have been someone's mother, grandmother's remains and then treat it like it's some some artifact. It was disrespectful. And to hear them come back to their home province to finally be laid to rest is probably the most comforting thing about all this."

But the work isn't over for Warr. The sales from the self-published book, which is available at the local library, will go towards a statue of of Nonosabasut and Demasduit holding their newborn child to be placed on the banks of the Exploits River.

Warr said she hopes to get support from the local and provincial government for the eventual construction of a statue. And says she's is glad to see things her class' efforts are still making a difference.

"This is wonderful, especially if we get the sculpture. I think it would be the ultimate thing."

