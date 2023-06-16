Longtime Corner Brook taekwondo instructors, entrepreneurs, hang up their belts

Raymond and Dora Bennett are retiring from teaching taewkondo after 20 years at Bennett's Tae Kwon Do Academy. (James Grudić/CBC)

Two of Corner Brook's most experienced martial arts instructors are calling it quits after two decades teaching at Bennett's Tae Kwon Do Academy.

Raymond and Dora Bennett are kicking off their retirement with some travel abroad before heading off to live in Ontario, where their adult children live.

Wednesday evening was the last time Raymond, 66, and Dora, 63, would appear as Master Raymond and Master Dora to instruct classes of kids and adults in taekwondo. It was a bittersweet night for the couple, with "a few tears at the end of the day," said Raymond.

"But it's been an awesome journey," he said.

Dora said retirement is a "double-edged sword."

"We're happy to be going, but we're going to miss a lot of the parents and the children because they become our family."

Raymond, a sixth-degree black belt, first practised taekwondo in Edmonton in the 1980s, before coming to Newfoundland — through Stephenville and Gander before settling in Corner Brook, where he founded Bennett's Tae Kwon Do Academy.

Dora Bennett guides a young student through movement drills. (James Grudić/CBC)

It was only a matter of time before Dora, 63 and a fifth-degree black belt, got engaged in martial arts herself.

"I was never sorry for getting into it," she said. "I loved it. I'm surprised I didn't get into it sooner."

Beyond the punching, kicking and physical fitness of taewkondo, Raymond and Dora Bennett have made a point of teaching their students good character. Discipline and respect are woven into the culture at Bennett's Tae Kwon Do Academy.

"They have to respect us, they have to respect their friends, their parents and themselves," said Dora.

Students' behaviour is monitored in the school and in the rest of their lives. According to Dora, bad behaviour in any aspect of life is not tolerated, and good behaviour is always recognized and rewarded.

"They understand. Those little brains, they're sinking this stuff in."

The Bennetts teach their young students to be disciplined and respectful in all areas of life. (James Grudić/CBC)

The Bennetts's last night teaching at the academy was buzzing. Dozens of kids and their parents came out to see their instructors one more time before retirement. Together they ran through movement drills and had playful competitions. Laughter and applause rang out in the wide open practice space on Premier Drive.

Watching over the activities and helping to corral and instruct the boisterous crowd was Joung Keun Yoon, an instructor at the academy for the past four years. Going by his anglicized title of Master Jake, he's agreed to step in to replace the Bennetts.

Joung Keun Yoong, known by students as Master Jake, has agreed to take over Bennett's Tae Kwon Do academy. (James Grudić)

Originally from South Korea, the birthplace of taewkondo, Yoon practised from an early age and went on to compete. In 2015 he moved to Corner Brook, where he worked as a mechanic. He signed his kids up at Bennett's Tae Kwon Do Academy, where he met Raymond and Dora Bennett.

"We bonded right away. We hit it off like two brothers," said Raymond.

It wasn't long before Raymond asked Yoon to help out with teaching the adult classes. Now, after four years, Master Jake is ready to take over the business — and fulfil a lifelong dream.

"[Opening a] taewkondo gym was my dream when I was [in my] 20s," he said. Life got in the way, he said, but after building his relationship with the Bennetts and his reputation as an instructor, he's finally in a position to make it happen.

"They helped me [make] my dream come true," said Yoon. "It's a win-win relationship."

Yoon says he's excited that his lifelong dream of owning an academy has come true. (James Grudić/CBC)

For Raymond and Dora Bennett, Yoon was the obvious choice.

"He's a perfect role model for the kids of Corner Brook," said Raymond.

"The kids absolutely love him," Dora said. "I always believe everything happens for a reason. Jake came to us at the right time. "

With the outgoing instructors heading off to retirement, now is not the time for Yoon to relax; he said he understands the increase in his personal responsibility at the academy.

"I never owned something before," he said. "So it will be quite challenging."

For the time being, the Bennetts have agreed to keep offering guidance and counsel Yoon from afar if needed.

"When they come back for a visit, I'll show them how really well this gym goes."

