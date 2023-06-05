St. John's Bengali community carves out its own cinematic space

The Bengali community in St. John's isn't seeing itself onscreen at the Avalon Mall — so members of the community have created their own theatre experience at Memorial University.

The group hosted a movie night, transforming the school's Bruneau Centre into a rich tapestry of Bengali film.

"Our local Cineplex doesn't screen Bengali films," said Maliha Tanjim Dew, president of MUN's Bangladeshi Cultural Community group, "It's important for us to create our own space to celebrate our language and culture."

It was not just a social event; it was also a testament to the Bengali community's longing for representation in the local movie scene.

Maliha Tanjim Dew, president of Memorial University's Bangladeshi Cultural Community, delivers her closing remarks at the Bengali movie night. (Sakib Ibn Rashid Rhivu/CBC)

The lack of Bengali film screenings in Newfoundland and Labrador has left a void in the cultural experience of the growing community.

Anindya Prakash, a longtime resident of St. John's, watches Bengali movies online with friends because there aren't many big-screen options.

"Watching a Bengali film with the community, feeling the energy of the auditorium, it's completely different," Prakash said. "This is not just about watching a movie, it's about reliving memories and connecting with our roots."

To bring the energy to life, the evening showcased Shomudro Bilash Private Limited, a revered classic from 1999, directed by acclaimed Bangladeshi writer and director Humayun Ahmed.

Despite the film's lack of subtitles, the event drew in a diverse audience, showcasing the universal allure of cinema.

The audience takes in a screening of the Bengali classic Shomudro Bilash Private Limited, at MUN's Bruneau Centre. (Sakib Ibn Rashid Rhivu/CBC)

Among the attendees was Johnson Zhang, a student from Belize. He sat beside his friend, Rafia Akter, as she translated the film in real time.

"Listening to Rafia translate the dialogue was a bit funny. I would laugh a few moments after everyone else," Zhang said with a chuckle. "But this gave me a wonderful insight into Bengali culture, which I am eager to learn more about."

For Dew, the event was more than just a film screening; it was a catalyst for fostering cultural dialogue and understanding.

"We want to promote inclusivity through these movie nights," she said. "Seeing Johnson enjoy the film, I see the potential of this event to transcend cultural barriers."

Johnson Zhang, fourth from the left, stands surrounded by the Bengali movie night organizing team. (Sakib Ibn Rashid Rhivu/CBC)

Prakash wants to see the initiative spark a broader change.

"I dream of a day when Bengali films will also be screened at our Cineplex like Toronto, Vancouver, or other bigger cities," said Prakash.

"Our stories and perspectives deserve to be seen and celebrated by a wider audience," he said.

Dew shares her vision of turning Bengali movie night into a recurring event. She plans to choose films by community votes and include subtitled versions for everyone to enjoy together.

"This is not a one-off. We want everyone to feel included and to share our laughs, our joys, and our culture," she said.

"After all, everyone should laugh together, not a moment later."

