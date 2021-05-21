Ben Diamond isn't your average guitar player, and it shows on his debut album

Guitarist Ben Diamond released his debut album, Prime, last month. (Ethan Bickford/Submitted by Ben Diamond)

When most 22-year-olds pick up a guitar, they might be interested in playing a traditional Newfoundland tune or a classic rock riff. But Ben Diamond isn't your average 22-year-old.

Diamond recently graduated from Memorial University's school of music, spending the last four years training in the art of classical guitar. The St. John's player will soon be starting his master's at McGill, but not before releasing his debut album, Prime.

"It was kind of like a bucket list item, especially after my undergraduate degree," Diamond told CBC Radio's Weekend AM Sunday. "I sort of had this six-month window between semesters where I decided, 'What am I actually going to do?'… With things like travelling and festivals and concerts out the window, I decided to really think about and focus on a different project."

Prime, released last month, is a collection of 16 pieces of contemporary music arranged by 21st-century Canadian composers and features collaborations both local and from across Canada thanks to the Internet.

"There's actually a few composers that are just a drive away. Steve Murphy is someone I've worked on a regular basis.… Andrew Staniland happens to be one of my former professors at the school of music," he said.

"I happen to have some friends on there, and obviously with the connection of the Internet … I was able to work with these composers near and far."

A piano player as a child, Diamond said he became drawn to the guitar when his father would play it at home. Diamond started with rock guitar, he said, before falling for jazz and classical pieces in trying to push a guitar's normal limits.

"It's really masterful on the composer's side to take this tiny little instrument which is normally used to playing campfire chords and really being in the accompaniment," he said, "kind of maximize its orchestral abilities by really picking these wise voicings and having a great interplay between the main melodies in the bass.

"It really does prove the guitar to be I guess a little orchestra within itself."

