How a compassionate community reunited a family with their beloved beagle Bella

Debbie Kelly was in the airport in Toronto, en route to Florida for a family vacation, when she got a call the derailed her plans: her dog had gone missing.

Bella, Kelly's two-year-old beagle, had escaped from where she was staying in the Goulds area of St. John's.

"We got the call that little miss Houdini'd out and escaped," Kelly said.

Debbie Kelly sits next to Bella, after the runaway beagle was finally caught in a live trap baited with fresh trout. (Help Find Bella Facebook group)

"We had to make the snap decision about, are we going to continue on, are we gonna go home? And luckily I was able to get a flight back on the next flight, so I came home and sent the family on."

Kelly posted on Facebook to ask friends to keep an eye out for her dog. Little did she know, by the time she landed in St. John's, while her family carried on to Florida, the post had prompted a huge outpouring of support and searchers.

After everything that we'd been through, she just looked so happy. - Debbie Kelly

"I just remember going home and feeling so helpless, like how am I gonna do this on my own? How am I gonna keep the kids optimistic? And my friend said, you've got to get it out on social media," Kelly told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Her husband's extended family, friends, and total strangers went out to the "massive" wooded area in the Goulds where Bella was thought to be romping around.

"It was just incredible the number of people who, friends of our friends … many of them were on vacation but they dropped their plans. They were in there walking in the woods with us, 24 hours."

'It's emotionally draining'

People would offer to help search, distribute posters, and share posts on social media.

Kelly said she also got plenty of calls and messages, which she would spend hours a day checking, from people who saw a beagle that could have been Bella.

Someone connected her with the Humane Society, which provided live traps and instructions on how to set them.

From left, Abby, Josh and Debbie Kelly with Bella, the beagle who was missing for a week. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"But that's really labour intensive because they have to be watched 24 hours a day, and so after 48, 72 hours, you start to get pretty tired and it's emotionally draining," said Kelly.

"There's just no way we could have kept that up without having the additional support."

A cousin involved with the Beagle Paws rescue group helped by contacting someone with expertise in tracking dogs.

"The community just started pointing us in the direction of people who are experts who've been known to get involved in helping find lost dogs," said Kelly.

Bella is, according to Debbie Kelly, a little bit of a 'princess.' (Help Find Bella Facebook page)

"It's really quite a unique skillset, actually, to figure out how to trap a dog or convince a dog to come back, and it's not the same for every breed. A beagle you have to approach very differently than if you lost, say, a chihuahua or if you lost a Lab."

A number of techniques were used, including putting items of the family's clothing around the woods so their scent would get picked up and draw the dog out, as well as cooking plenty of strong-smelling food to entice Bella.

"We were cooking up bacon and moose meat and trout, just trying to make things as stinky as possible hoping she'd be hungry and want to come back out, and we'd use that food then to bait these live traps."

'I just wanted to squat her'

Eventually, it worked: Bella was caught in a trap that was baited with trout — a touching, albeit infuriating moment, for Kelly.

"She was standing up, her tail was wagging, she started licking me through the trap. But I just wanted to squat her," she said, laughing.

"After everything that we'd been through, she just looked so happy."

The happy Kelly family, with both dogs safe at home. (Help Find Belle Facebook group)

While it was stressful and emotionally draining losing one of their two dogs, Kelly said it really showed her how much people care.

"It just struck me, this isn't just someone flicking on their phone, checking in on Facebook, these are people who really care about getting Bella back, and their scouring the pages of the SPCA and lost dogs network to pass information along," Kelly said.

"That a little puppy being lost could inspire so many people's kindness and compassion … they became my family … People are so good."

It's an experience the family won't soon forget.

"Give back what you were given, carry it on," said Josh, Kelly's son.

"I know we're certainly going to. When we see lost dog cases, I know we're certainly gonna help out after this."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show